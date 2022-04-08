More than 20 undocumented foreign nationals have been arrested during a police sting operation in Diepsloot

The protests in the area have eased off after police used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds

An undocumented immigrant living in the area said he does not feel safe in Diepsloot after his shop was looted and gutted

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNSBURG - At least 27 illegal immigrants residing in Diepsloot were arrested during a police sting operation conducted on Thursday, 7 April.

The violent protests, which forced police to fire stun grenades and rubber bullets, has since subsided. Police are still investing the mob violence that saw one man killed.

More than 20 undocumented foreign nations have been arrested in Diepsloot. Image: Guillem Sartorio/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Reports say the number of recently-arrested individuals has increased to over 50, according to Eyewitness News. Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi are set to visit the area.

An Ethiopian resident said he does not feel safe in the area and that his shop was torched due to the protests. He said in an interview with eNCA that legal, documented foreigners are also being targeted.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africans react to the arrests

@paletk248 said:

“We are glad that people are being arrested, this should be a daily thing.”

@qhingalenkosi shared:

“I doubt this will be sustainable, they will start pulling out as soon as the public is focused on something else, then things will go back to square one.”

@russelmuridzi commented:

“SA's well known for vigilantes, patrols just mere cover-up, surely I’m not surprised of the killings as it has been happening all these years and no arrest/convictions were made. The government pointed out that foreigners are taking your jobs simply to divert people's attention from its failure.”

@z_nondaba posted:

“South Africans are killed daily by illegal immigrants, but our SAPS and useless Bheki Cele continue proving how they just don't care about our people.”

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi to hold UN meeting on SA illegal immigration challenges

Briefly News also reported that Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is working to address the country’s illegal immigrant challenge.

He said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees wants a High-Level Tripartite meeting to be held between the government and diplomats to find solutions for undocumented foreign nationals.

Motsoaledi said that the National Intelligence Co-ordinating Committee’s intelligence estimate showed that the biggest issue is at borders because there is less focus on them. The minister questioned how criminals can be accepted as refugees in the country and said that because anyone is allowed in South Africa, it has become a haven for criminals.

Source: Briefly News