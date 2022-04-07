Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is committed to working on the illegal immigration issue in South Africa

He said borders are the biggest cause of concern as there is less focus on them and criminals often seek asylum in the country

The Home Affairs Minister added that foreign nationals who are in South Africa legally have nothing to fear

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is working to address the country’s illegal immigrant challenge.

He said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees wants a High-Level Tripartite meeting to be held between the government and diplomats to find solutions for undocumented foreign nationals.

Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has spoken out on the country's immigration challenges. Image: Albin Lohr-Jones/Getty

Motsoaledi said during an interview with SABC News that the National Intelligence Co-ordinating Committee’s intelligence estimate showed that the biggest issue is at borders because there is less focus on them.

The minister questioned how criminals can be accepted as refugees in the country and said that because anyone is allowed in South Africa, it has become a haven for criminals.

Motsoaledi said not every person is a poor asylum seeker, but some are “thugs”. He added that the time to relax is over and that people who are here legally, and who have done nothing illegal have nothing to fear.

According to Full View, the minister said it is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to conduct searches for documents of suspected illegal immigrants.

South Africans react to Motsoaledi’s comments

Sally Nhlanhla said:

“This gentleman works. Every portfolio he handles, he makes moves.”

Pondy Konopi commented:

“We honestly must give credit where its due. Minister Motsoaledi is one of the best so far. The others shame...let me not say.”

Paul James posted:

“A man who takes responsibility without trying to find excuses.”

Sipho Mbingo added:

“We need to create border patrol law enforcement agencies they have to patrol the border and we hire youngsters and must demonstrate that they love the country they won’t be corrupt and let criminals in the country.”

Sbu Kubheka shared:

“Crime is crime even all South African citizens who have driver’s license and qualifications must be checked that they didn’t buy them. I repeat Crime is Crime Corruption is Corruption it doesn’t matter where you come from arrest all criminals throw away the keys.”

Diepsloot residents protest against foreign nationals, threaten to take the law in own hands following murders

Briefly News also reported several residents of Diepsloot have been arrested after they vowed to take the law into their own hands over crimes allegedly committed by illegal immigrants and police negligence on the matter.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele visited the area after the community began protesting. SABC News reported that Cele promised to deploy extra officers to the area.

He said that police will undertake a joint operation to investigate the concerns of residents. Disgruntled residents said that seven people were allegedly murdered in the area by foreign nationals recently.

