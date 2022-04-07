A foreign national has been killed an alleged mob justice after residents attacked him with stones and set him alight

Several illegal immigrants have also been arrested in Diepsloot after members of the police intervened

The identity and nationally of the man who was killed has not yet been disclosed by police in the area

GAUTENG - One person was killed in a suspected act of mob justice after residents allegedly hurled stones and set the man alight in his home in Diepsloot.

More than 20 undocumented foreign nationals have also been said to have been arrested last night.

When police arrived on the scene, the man had already died, according to Eyewitness News.

Community leader Lefa Nkala described the incident as concerning and unfortunate and said that criminals took advantage of the protest situation.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the suspects had dispersed when police intervened and that nationality of the deceased cannot be verified at this stage, according to SABC News.

Social media had mixed reactions to the killing

@zimbabwe_for said:

“God will judge you South Africans you will suffer make my words.”

@RSANATIVE1 commented:

“We demand to know the names of the 7 South Africans killed over the weekend. We also demand to get the 3 month old baby’s name and 14 year old girl. Stop hiding that part.”

@bdk_gayton shared:

“Identified as an illegal foreigner who was part of criminals terrorising the community.”

@mavuka_lala added:

“South Africa for South Africans.”

Diepsloot residents protest against foreign nationals, threaten to take the law in own hands following murders

Briefly News also reported that several residents of Diepsloot have been arrested after they vowed to take the law into their own hands over crimes allegedly committed by illegal immigrants and police negligence on the matter. Minister of Police Bheki Cele visited the area after the community began protesting.

SABC News reported that Cele promised to deploy extra officers to the area. He said that police will undertake a joint operation to investigate the concerns of residents. Disgruntled residents said that seven people were allegedly murdered in the area by foreign nationals recently, according to TimesLIVE. A community leader, Lefa Nkala, said that they will “hunt” criminals down.

