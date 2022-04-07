Tensions are rising as Diepsloot residents protest following seven murders allegedly committed by illegal immigrants

Scores of protestors have been arrested and Police Minister Bheki Cele has vowed to increase police presence in the area

South Africans took to social media to react to the violent protests that have erupted in Diepsloot, Gauteng

GAUTENG - Several residents of Diepsloot have been arrested after they vowed to take the law into their own hands over crimes allegedly committed by illegal immigrants and police negligence on the matter.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele visited the area after the community began protesting.

Diepsloot residents are protesting following the murders of seven people over the weekend. Image: Guillem Sartorio/Getty

SABC News reported that Cele promised to deploy extra officers to the area. He said that police will undertake a joint operation to investigate the concerns of residents. Disgruntled residents said that seven people were allegedly murdered in the area by foreign nationals recently, according to TimesLIVE.

A community leader, Lefa Nkala, said that they will “hunt” criminals down.

South Africans react to the protests

@DakaloMatumba said:

“Police to protect superiors’ malls? Diepsloot is a high crime zone and yet always no police visibility.”

@EnockOglair commented:

“l just don't support the fact that we come together in masses to destroy businesses, lives, and infrastructures and later everyone goes home unemployed and suffers the consequences individually as a result.”

@Sbokloza shared:

“Where were they? Minister was there yesterday and promised to add more police.”

@m_rasenca posted:

“The country is on autopilot now, leadership dololo.”

@BolofoTholang stated:

“Foreigners are killing our people every day but you never report it, you and SAPS are the same, Ennerdale SAPS are protecting criminals.”

Operation Dudula calls on Public Protector to investigate Government’s illegal foreigner responsibilities

Briefly News also reported that Operation Dudula wants Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold the government accountable for allowing illegal foreigners to reside in and gain employment in the country.

The movement’s deputy national spokesperson, Dan Radebe, said that South Africans are forced to live in squatter camps while immigrants “hijack” and occupy buildings.

Radebe spoke to the media in Durban on Tuesday, 5 April and said South Africans are forced to live in informal settlements because they are law-abiding, according to SABC News. He also slammed the Department of Employment and Labour for allowing illegal immigrants to be employed by local companies.

