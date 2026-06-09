A UWC student is set to represent South Africa at an international eco pageant in the Philippines

His journey from a rural upbringing to the global stage highlights his focus on sustainability and personal growth

He is committed to climate advocacy and hopes to encourage young people to take action on environmental issues

Takalani Fulufhelo is headed to the Philippines. Image: supplied

Source: UGC

A University of the Western Cape (UWC) student is preparing to represent South Africa at an international environmental pageant in the Philippines.

UWC posted Takalani Fulufhelo Fakude's story on 04 June 2026. The 23-year-old BCom Financial Accounting student will travel to the Philippines to compete in the Eco International pageant, a competition focused on environmental awareness and sustainable living. He will join global delegates using the platform to push green initiatives while also showcasing their countries.

“I am deeply committed to using my voice and platform to inspire change while proudly representing South Africa.”

From Bushbuckridge to the global pageant stage

Born in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, Fakude says his journey into pageantry started unexpectedly but quickly grew into a platform for personal growth and advocacy. He now holds titles including Mr Bushbuckridge Ambassador 2025 and Mr Eco South Africa 2025.

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While preparing for the international stage, Fakude is also focused on completing his studies at UWC. He says balancing academics and pageantry has taught him discipline and time management.

“Balancing pageantry and academics requires discipline, time management, and consistency.”

He is determined to continue excelling in both spaces without compromising either.

Sustainability and representation at the centre

The pageant is not only about performance but also environmental impact, with contestants expected to promote eco-friendly solutions and awareness campaigns.

Fakude says he wants to use the global platform to inspire change and encourage young people to take action on environmental issues.

Briefly News reached out to Takalani to ask him about which environmental issue in South Africa he is passionate about. He said:

"Climate change is the environmental issue I am most passionate about because it affects both people and nature. Through education and sustainable action, we can create a healthier future for generations to come."

As he prepares to leave for the competition, he says his goal is to show the world the strength and diversity of South Africans.

“This is bigger than me — it’s about showcasing the beauty, diversity, and strength of our country.”

Supporters can choose delegates on the official site, pay via multiple methods, and help him progress to the next stages during the 5–11 June voting period.

"The voting closes on 11 June 2026 at 5:00 pm South African time."

View Takalani's story here.

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Source: Briefly News