Two Gauteng North learners are gaining recognition for an AI education project that’s taken them from provincial success to the international stage

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help support their upcoming trip abroad

Their system focuses on using AI to ease teacher workload and improve classroom efficiency

Johan and Gustav are the young minds behind the idea Image: supplied

Source: UGC

Two Gauteng North learners have made science fair history with a presentation that has earned them an international opportunity. Now they're seeking South Africa's support to get there.

Johan Vorster of Pretoria Boys High School and Gustav Heesen of Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool were selected to represent South Africa at the Genius Olympiad in Rochester, New York, USA, after their national performance.

To assist with the costs, a Backabuddy campaign has been launched to cover travel, registration, visa, insurance, and accommodation costs for two learners and an adult. The R120 000 target is about 40% funded, with R48 500 raised and just over two months left.

They've been excelling on national ground too. Image: supplied

Source: UGC

They've been winning at the provincial level

The learners’ project, AMAS AI Test Marking System, aims to reduce teacher workload in overcrowded classrooms by automating marking, generating feedback, and supporting data-driven learning insights.

"We hypothesize that AI is capable of marking tests accurately and providing feedback so that teachers can spend their valuable time teaching more effectively."

In 2025, the pair became the first Grade 7 learners to win Overall Winners at the Gauteng North Imbewu Science Fair, competing against older learners. Their success continued nationally in January 2026 at the Imbewu SAYESS, where they were named Second Runner-Up, reinforcing their position as rising innovators in AI-driven education solutions.

They've secured a seat at the Global Genius Olympiad

The international competition will give them a platform to showcase their AI-based education tool, engage with global peers, and present South African innovation on a world stage.

Their participation is supported through the iMBEWU Science Foundation, which confirmed that international costs must be privately funded.

View their project on YouTube below:

Donors took to their Backabuddy page and supported with money and encouraging words:

Anonymous wrote:

"The Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation wishes Gutsav and Johan well in the Olympiad, and we look forward to their successful participation."

Sven Vosse said:

"Very impressive, lads! You're going to do very well!"

Keyrus Digital added:

"Great start on a solution to a real problem in South Africa and beyond, good luck to you both."

Alicornio Africa exclaimed:

"Go get it, you two exceptional young South African science students! Youth like this make South Africans proud. Good luck."

More Briefly News stories on young achievers

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A nine-year-old South African chess prodigy, Atlehang Malemane, secured over R105,000 in crowdfunding to compete internationally, allowing her to represent the country at the Commonwealth Chess Championships in Sri Lanka.

A viral TikTok video showed a learner confidently presenting a mock moot court-style legal case, impressing viewers with their structured arguments, courtroom roles, and strong public speaking skills.

Source: Briefly News