DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small have announced that the Scorpion Kings Live at FNB Stadium tickets have sold out in record time

Following the success of Scorpion Kings Live with Friends at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in 2025, Kabza and Phori brought the heat to FNB Stadium

Mzansi was both shocked and impressed by the pair's ability to sell out Africa's largest stadium in just a week

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DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small announced that Scorpion Kings Live at FNB Stadium tickets have sold out. Image: DJ Maphorisa

Source: Instagram

It's official, if you were looking to secure tickets for the Scorpion Kings Live at FNB Stadium, tough luck, because tickets are officially sold out!

Kabza and Phori humbled by mass support

The highly anticipated show from the amapiano duo has officially sold over 70, 000 tickets in just one week. When they announced that tickets would be available at WebTickets, more than 500,000 fans queued to grab their tickets. Realising the demand, the pair opened the remaining seats and sold out in record time.

Fans believe that this move shows that they are on track to become the second biggest music show in FNB stadium history, following in the footsteps of Cassper Nyovest and even US act Chris Brown, who also sold it out.

Taking to X, Kabza shared how humbled they are for making history with the help of their supporters:

"DANKIE BAFETHU! We're humbled. History has been made. We are officially sold out. Should we go for the record as the second biggest concert and apply for an additional 10 000 tickets, or go for a day 2? Suites and hospitality go on sale on 22 May. Kunzima manje."

Phori shared a video from WeTickets showing that the tickets are indeed sold out. He is also toying around with the idea of a second show:

"We are humbled and thank you so much for your support. History has been made! We are officially sold out! Should we go for the record as the second biggest concert and apply for an additional 10 000 tickets, or go for a day 2? Let us know! Suites and hospitality go on sale on 22 May."

Mzansi amazed by Scorpion Kings' fans

Below are some of the reactions online:

@by_greatest hyped them up:

"This is giving Kaizer and Orlando Pirates. Their final home game sells out in just hours. It’s a Betway Premiership match against Durban City FC. Nobody can tell me otherwise, Pirates are the best team in Africa right now! Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs have never sold out so many matches in one season! Well done, Kings."

@SUNDAY30A said:

"Sold out without dropping the lineup. This is the greatest DUO of our parents' time, DUO of our time, and DUO of all time."

Phori says Nota is not allowed at FNB Stadium

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi, from attending the Scorpion Kings, his highly anticipated concert

The South African amapiano star and his partner in crime, Kabza De Small, are bringing back the Scorpion Kings Live at FNB Stadium

Nota and DJ Maphorisa's rocky past stems from the days of Ngud', with Phori wanting to know about his royalties from the former music executive

Source: Briefly News