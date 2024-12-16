Chris Brown Makes History With Back-to-Back Sold-Out Shows in South Africa, Fans Celebrate
- Chris Brown made history in South Africa by selling out two consecutive shows at the 94,000-capacity FNB Stadium over the weekend
- Despite calls for a boycott by feminist group Women For Change South Africa due to his controversial past, fans showed unwavering support for the superstar
- Social media buzzed with praise as fans celebrated the success of the With You singer's electrifying performances
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Chris Brown owes South Africans nothing after two electrifying shows over the weekend. The American superstar made history by selling out two shows in the country's biggest stadium two days in a row.
Chris Brown sells out second show
Award-winning superstar Chris Brown is the talk of the town after his concerts shut down Johannesburg.
According to @RNB_RADAR, the With You singer's second concert was also successful. Breezy managed to fill up the 90,000-sitter stadium to capacity. The larger-than-life star gave fans a show-stopping performance, where he was suspended in the air at one point. The post read:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"Chris Brown sells out a 94,000-capacity stadium in South Africa two nights in a row 🤯"
Fans celebrate Chris Brown's success
Chris Brown's fans came through for him despite several calls by feminist organisations like Women For Change South Africa to boycott the show. Women For Change sparked a heated debate on social media when they launched a petition to stop Breezy from coming to SA. Surprisingly, the petition garnered thousands of signatures.
Taking to social media after Chris Brown's historic success, many gave him his flowers.
@LucindaSikwana said:
"We love Chris this side. We’ll never cancel him. 🔥🔥"
@SensualbyCelena commented:
"Love to see it."
@sphephelo_cele wrote:
"Chris is dope 🙌"
@njabulo_success said:
"South Africa loves him, he knows our culture, and he follows our trends 🔥🙌🏽🇿🇦"
@vuyi_g added:
"We going to gift him with land in Cape Town for the kind of love and respect he showed us❤️🔥🇿🇦"
Chris Brown stan in Durban cries after getting Day 2 FNB Stadium concert ticket without transport, SA split
Naledi Aphiwe finally meets Chris Brown
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the long-awaited Chris Brown and Naledi Aphiwe meeting finally happened, and Mzansi got to be part of it.
During one of the biggest weekends in local entertainment, Naledi Aphiwe met the man who unequivocally changed her life - Chris Brown.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.