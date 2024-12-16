Chris Brown made history in South Africa by selling out two consecutive shows at the 94,000-capacity FNB Stadium over the weekend

Despite calls for a boycott by feminist group Women For Change South Africa due to his controversial past, fans showed unwavering support for the superstar

Social media buzzed with praise as fans celebrated the success of the With You singer's electrifying performances

Chris Brown owes South Africans nothing after two electrifying shows over the weekend. The American superstar made history by selling out two shows in the country's biggest stadium two days in a row.

South Africa showed Chris Brown some love with another sold-out concert. Image: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Chris Brown sells out second show

Award-winning superstar Chris Brown is the talk of the town after his concerts shut down Johannesburg.

According to @RNB_RADAR, the With You singer's second concert was also successful. Breezy managed to fill up the 90,000-sitter stadium to capacity. The larger-than-life star gave fans a show-stopping performance, where he was suspended in the air at one point. The post read:

"Chris Brown sells out a 94,000-capacity stadium in South Africa two nights in a row 🤯"

Fans celebrate Chris Brown's success

Chris Brown's fans came through for him despite several calls by feminist organisations like Women For Change South Africa to boycott the show. Women For Change sparked a heated debate on social media when they launched a petition to stop Breezy from coming to SA. Surprisingly, the petition garnered thousands of signatures.

Taking to social media after Chris Brown's historic success, many gave him his flowers.

@LucindaSikwana said:

"We love Chris this side. We’ll never cancel him. 🔥🔥"

@SensualbyCelena commented:

"Love to see it."

@sphephelo_cele wrote:

"Chris is dope 🙌"

@njabulo_success said:

"South Africa loves him, he knows our culture, and he follows our trends 🔥🙌🏽🇿🇦"

@vuyi_g added:

"We going to gift him with land in Cape Town for the kind of love and respect he showed us❤️‍🔥🇿🇦"

