A Chris Brown fan in KZN shared a heartbreaking clip ahead of the second day of his concert in South Africa

The young lady posted a TikTok video expressing her sadness even after scoring a ticket to see Chris Brown in Johannesburg

Online users shared their reactions after the young woman detailed the challenge she was facing ahead of Chris Brown's final concert in Mzansi

A TikTok video went viral when a sad Chris Brown fan in Durban shared her struggles. The American singer landed in South Africa and delivered the first segment of his show on 14 December 2024 at the FNB Stadium.

A TikTok video by a KZN Chris Brown fan recorded herself crying over possibly not being able to see the US singer in South Africa. Image: Prince Williams / Delmaine Donson

Online users were full of jokes after seeing the woman in a distraught state over Chris Brown. The young lady's video received more than 22,000 likes.

KZN Chris Brown fan desperate to see him

In a TikTok video by @itts_nontando, she detailed that she had a Chris Brown ticket for 15 December 2024 but could not go see him because of the travel costs. The TikToker also tagged the star's official TikTok account in her video. Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to Chris Brown fan's heartbreak

Most people made fun of the young lady's dismay over Chris Brown. One netizen offered to drive the TikTok creator to the Chris Brown concert from Durban. Read the comments below:

F A L L O N 🌻said:

"Hey, hun, I'm in Durban and driving up tomorrow morning and returning Monday. I see you were offered a place in Sandton. I will be staying in Sandton too. I can take you sisi🙏🏻❤️"

Masphere❤️🔥 commented:

"For real?"

Amanda Shibase wrote:

"Tagging Chris Brown is ending me😭"

juhskamo_. joked:

"If you start walking now you'll get there in time😭"

funnyfanny06 begged:

"Give me your ticket love maybe next time neh 🥺"

