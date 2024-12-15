Global site navigation

Durban Chris Brown Stan in Tears After Getting Day 2 Ticket Without Transport Budget, SA Pokes Fun
People

Durban Chris Brown Stan in Tears After Getting Day 2 Ticket Without Transport Budget, SA Pokes Fun

by  Rutendo Masasi 2 min read
  • A Chris Brown fan in KZN shared a heartbreaking clip ahead of the second day of his concert in South Africa
  • The young lady posted a TikTok video expressing her sadness even after scoring a ticket to see Chris Brown in Johannesburg
  • Online users shared their reactions after the young woman detailed the challenge she was facing ahead of Chris Brown's final concert in Mzansi

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A TikTok video went viral when a sad Chris Brown fan in Durban shared her struggles. The American singer landed in South Africa and delivered the first segment of his show on 14 December 2024 at the FNB Stadium.

KZN Chris Brown supporter secures Day 2 FNB Stadium concert ticket without transport budget
A TikTok video by a KZN Chris Brown fan recorded herself crying over possibly not being able to see the US singer in South Africa. Image: Prince Williams / Delmaine Donson
Source: Getty Images

Online users were full of jokes after seeing the woman in a distraught state over Chris Brown. The young lady's video received more than 22,000 likes.

KZN Chris Brown fan desperate to see him

In a TikTok video by @itts_nontando, she detailed that she had a Chris Brown ticket for 15 December 2024 but could not go see him because of the travel costs. The TikToker also tagged the star's official TikTok account in her video. Watch the clip below:

Read also

Private pilot flies out of town for Nando’s, SA impressed by epic flex in TikTok video

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

SA reacts to Chris Brown fan's heartbreak

Most people made fun of the young lady's dismay over Chris Brown. One netizen offered to drive the TikTok creator to the Chris Brown concert from Durban. Read the comments below:

F A L L O N 🌻said:

"Hey, hun, I'm in Durban and driving up tomorrow morning and returning Monday. I see you were offered a place in Sandton. I will be staying in Sandton too. I can take you sisi🙏🏻❤️"

Masphere❤️🔥 commented:

"For real?"

Amanda Shibase wrote:

"Tagging Chris Brown is ending me😭"

juhskamo_. joked:

"If you start walking now you'll get there in time😭"

funnyfanny06 begged:

"Give me your ticket love maybe next time neh 🥺"

4 more people who cried in videos

Read also

Chris Brown does Cash Kontant Huh challenge at FNB Stadium concert, SA fans stan US singer's amapiano segment

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: