One lady left peeps with mixed reactions after she went viral for crying over not having kids and a husband

The video sprake conversation online, and it gained massive traction on TikTok, gathering many views, likes and comments

Netizens reacted to hun's story as they headed to the comments section to share their own experiences

A young woman had a moment of reflection which had her in tears. She shared a video online, which caused a massive buzz.

A lady was in tears over being 30, broke, single and childless in a TikTok video. Image: @rhody_rae

Source: TikTok

Woman cries about being broke no kids, and no husband

The hun opened up about her life, which left online users with mixed reactions. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @rhody_rae, shared a clip on the video-sharing app where she revealed that she was 30 years of age.

@rhody_rae can be seen lying on a bed as she cried over being single at 30 with no husband or kids but just "broke." The footage became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People react with mixed feelings over the hun's TikTok video

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts while showering the woman with words of encouragement.

Chips said

"Save the tears because you will cry more when you get the husband."

Kulani Mathebula shared:

"I'm 29, have no child, no boyfriend, no dog, and am broke; I'm going back to Matrix next year, and I'm starting over at 29... I wish you all the best, mama."

Ful mato expressed:

"Be thankful for life."

Victoriamathebul11 advised her, saying

"Worry not. God's timing is the best."

MsMitileni wrote:

"Girl! Be grateful some are 30 years old, have 4 kids with different fathers, no job, no marriage, just broke and still hoping to be fine one day."

Mmatshepo_manyaka commented:

"At least you’re crying, I have no tears left to cry."

Source: Briefly News