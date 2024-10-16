A local woman shared on TikTok that after six years, she finally said goodbye to a toxic environment

The video showed the woman's black bags, boxes, suitcases and furniture loaded onto a bakkie

Members of the online community assumed the woman was talking about a relationship and offered support

A woman shared she left a toxic environment after staying there for six years. Images: @tumi_the_queen

Prioritising yourself is always the right choice, no matter the circumstances, because your well-being comes first. A woman chose to put herself first when she decided to leave a space that no longer added value to her life.

Goodbye to the past

Using the handle @tumi_the_queen on TikTok, a woman named Tumi uploaded a video on the social media platform showing that she was moving out of a house.

The short clip showed a bunch of black bags, boxes, suitcases and furniture loaded onto a bakkie and trailer.

Tumi wrote in her post:

"POV: When you finally leave a toxic environment after six years of misery."

Watch the video below:

Internet users relate to woman leaving toxic environment

Thousands of members of the online community rushed to the comment section to share their experiences with their exes, as they had assumed Tumi referred to a past relationship. Others shared support, positivity, and kindness.

Proud of the woman's decision, @mailapebetse wrote:

"Another soldier returning home safely. Welcome to the industry. We love you for choosing you."

@_tammy2 told the online community:

"After 11 years of marriage, I left with black bags."

@pelo.ya.me2 shared with the public:

"This takes a lot of emotional and mental strength. I've been there. It's not easy, but you realise you're better off leaving as you have learned to know your worth."

@cp0366 noted in the comments:

"A new beginning is always a beautiful place to start."

A positive @pertuniamaphefoma told Tumi:

"You will thank yourself one day. Stay strong."

@broodious had a message for those in similar situations:

"To all the brave women who are able to do this, strength to you."

