After nine years of being together, a South African woman was kicked out of her home by her husband

Despite the heartbreak, the woman took to Facebook to share her story and pictures of her new rental space

The woman's post garnered an outpouring of support and admiration from social media users, who praised her strength and resilience in the face of adversity

Thatohatsi Songame had to start from scratch after her husband kicked her out. Images: Thatohatsi Songame/Facebook.

A lady shared her two-month progress after her husband left her for a younger woman. In a post that quickly went viral, the woman thanked God for having a job and the ability to start anew.

Woman finds strength and hope after husband kicks her out

Thatohatsi Songame shares photos of her new rental space after her ex-husband forced her out of her home. Songame uploaded the post on the Facebook group, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

Instead of succumbing to despair, the woman took to social media to share her story and pictures of her new rental space, finding strength and hope amidst the difficult circumstances.

Here are the photos:

Thatohatsi Songame shares photos of her new rental space. Images: Thatohatsi Songame/Facebook

Thatohatsi Songame shares photos of her new rental space. Images: Thatohatsi Songame/Facebook

Mzansi reacts to a woman's inspiring story of overcoming adversity

While the woman's journey has been difficult, her determination to move forward and find a new beginning inspires others who may be going through a similar situation. Many shared similar stories of their own experiences and offered words of encouragement:

@Mmamosa MaMasego Mokgothu said:

"Wow, you already have a lot."

@OusieVickyGaras commented:

"God is good dear. Beautiful."

@Tlangelani Khoza Shabangu said:

"Very impressive."

@MabokamosoMpho commented:

"Good job, my sister."

@NokwanderNgwenya said:

"Very nice and clean. Proud of you. Keep your head up high and trust in God."

@NikkiTalbot commented:

"God does stuff for a good reason, huni. Your time is coming."

