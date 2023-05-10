A woman's unwavering devotion and love for her disabled husband has touched the hearts of many across South Africa

After a life-changing accident left her husband paralysed from the waist down, the woman has been his constant companion and caregiver

Netizens praised the woman for attending to his every need with unrelenting love and support

A couple has been trending on TikTok for their unwavering love and support towards each other. Images:@melokuhlechili/TikTok

A couple's heartwarming story has captured the attention of South Africans, who are applauding the woman's selflessness and dedication to her husband.

South Africans admire woman's selflessness in caring for disabled husband

Social media has been flooded with messages of admiration and support for a couple, with many calling them an inspiration and a testament to the power of love. TikTok user, @melokuhlechili, uploaded a video of how she and her husband prepare for the day. The husband was in an accident that left him physically challenged.

A woman's dedication to her disabled husband inspires South Africans

Despite their challenges, the couple's love for each other remains steadfast, and they have become a beacon of hope. Especially for many others who may be going through similar struggles. Their story uplifted so many, and peeps shared their thoughts on the love the couple share:

@Ayanda Magwaza said:

"Many women want to be married but fail to understand that it's a ministry for which not all of us are called. Your husband is blessed to have you."

@zimbiliemhlong9 commented:

"Thank you guys for giving me hope. I am currently in the same situation. My husband and I were in a car accident, so I am bathing and dressing him."

@NakaneLuway said:

"She's doing this because of who this man was to her before anything and everything."

@ZeepohEzinhleNdi commented:

"Not all women can do this. Your service is high-level sisi."

@KhumoMwase said:

"May the good Lord continue blessing your union."

@RoyalChild commented:

"May God's blessings reign upon you. May HE enlarge your territory."

@modiegiirene said:

"We love loving you too, guys. May God richly bless you."

