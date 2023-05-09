A funny video of two parents eating a chocolate slab in secret has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows the mother sneaking the dad a treat in the car without their curious son noticing

The video not only gained a lot of traction but also had many netizens relating to the parents' struggle

Children can be a real handful, demanding everything you have to offer - from all your attention right down to your secret stash of snacks.

SA could relate to two parents trying to enjoy their chocolate in peace. Image: @lulumbooo/TikTok

Two parents know this struggle all too well. A video posted on TikTok by @lulumbooo shows a mother discreetly sneaking her husband some chocolate while driving.

The man takes the chocolate and hides it in his fist before placing it in his mouth so that their son, seated on the backseat cannot see.

The video was captioned:

"This is how you eat chocolate when you have kids."

SA peeps relate to the chocolate struggle

South African netizens couldn't help but laugh at the parent's strategy to enjoy a slab of chocolate without their child seeing. Many peeps could relate to the struggle, LOL.

Miss emo replied:

"90s kids as parents ."

user6766473406548 commented:

"umona."

SHE_ 100 said:

"Why is it still in a wrapper??? I discard that immediately When they hear schrshchr they attack you."

wilheminamokoena reacted:

"eyy ngoba."

nikkymmbara responded:

"I eat my hot wings before going home, because they want a large box of pizza each and still want my wingsI don't like greedy kids."

thulileking said:

"Kodwa incishelwani inganeyazi angthandi."

SFISO replied:

"Ukuncishana ay ungaze ubancishe bafuna yonke into."

Smilo commented:

" Singaphela."

Sibusiso Msibi wrote:

"Yekelani ukuba abazali nihlulekile ."

