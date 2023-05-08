A video of a young man revealing what happened to a property in his home after a weekend alone has gone viral

The clip posted on TikTok, shows the stressed gent and a separate building with a collapsed thatch roof

While some Mzansi netizens couldn't help but joke about the man's dismay, others offered questionable advice

A young man left South African netizens with many unanswered questions after sharing what happened to him when he was left home alone for the entire weekend.

SA peeps offered advice to a young man whose home was damaged while home alone. Image: @datboi.sway/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @datboi.sway shows a young man looking speechless before revealing a collapsed thatch roof of a small stand alone building at his house.

While it is unclear what happened, the dried thatch can be seen scattered all over the ground as though a hectic storm or tornado had wiped through it. Hebanna!

One can only imagine the young man's parent's reaction when they got back after entrusting him with their home.

South Africans share some words of advice

Netizens were amused by the strange sight and responded with banter and funny advice as they consoled @datboi.sway.

Sibbi wrote:

"But ayy, rather let it be the roof of the lapa than the roof of the actual house ."

Gaone Mandy said:

"Welele."

GoddessTheGod commented:

"Ilento yokuthi uhlezi uhleli efonini... Owuzwa noma sekubheda "."

Lerato 2023❤️ replied:

"10 past 4 indlu yawa."

Andries Heavens responded:

"Indlu iyawa ."

okandabezithashan said:

"Iyawa iroof ibambe."

Sibbi commented:

Bit_of_bliss reacted:

"Leave and come back fifteen minutes after they have arrived and ask what happened."

Wanda Medias Mdekazi replied:

"Put it in rice."

Tasia said:

"It's because you're always on that phone"."

