One of the latest TikTok crazes involves moves that have been a challenge to others who tried on the app

People were pleasantly surprised as they watched this man take a crack at it, and his TikTok video was a viral hit

The dancing video was entertaining as many were got expecting the white man to perfectly execute amapiano moves

The latest dance challenge is proving difficult for some, but this creator did it effortlessly. TikTok users were amazed that the expert moves came from the white gent.

This TikTokker impressed many with his amapiano dance moves to the latest routine on the socials. Image: @juandreee

Online users could not wait to share their thoughts after watching him do the most to the amapiano banger. The video garnered over 12 000 likes and hundreds of comments from impressed South Africans.

TikTokker's Amapiano dance challenge impresses

A dancer, @juandreee, hopped onto a trendy dance. The guy impressed many as he smoothly executed the latest moves to sweep across TikTok. Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds dancing creator on TikTok

People love to judge dancing videos, and this one was ripe for attention. Netizens showered the gent with compliments on how he made it look easy. Some admitted that even they have not managed to nail the new routine.

Precious simfukwe 2 commented:

"Excellent ,I wish that my mind and my body could also cooperate so that i can do the challenge."

Nopopi commented:

"His legs bawo, his legs Jehova. He is out here serving us his legs Thixo."

ray_rams commented:

"You definitely don't miss leg-day."

UserMillion€ commented:

"AiyaaaiyaaaiaiiMfana ka Mma Nortje doing it so maklik mann hamba boyza."

Thabile NGUBENI commented:

"Every time I get on this app I am reminded that I am the only south african who can't dance...."

1Oleole commented:

"Yo yo yooooo yizo yizo ngempela."

Lulu commented:

"Thatha mlungu."

