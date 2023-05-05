The latest amapaiano dance trend to sweep across the nation made it overseas, and a woman from the UK took part

The pretty lady put on a show as she did the energetic dance routine and asked for the internet to review her moves

South African soon flooded the comments after watching the woman's execution of the amapiano dance trend

A British woman hopped to an amapiano dance challenge. The dancer on TikTok made a video doing the most the latest beat to go viral.

A woman from the UK did an amapiano dance routine, and Mzansi gave their honest thoughts on how well she did. Image: @roseylucci

Mzansi TikTok users were keen to share their thought about the woman's SA dance. The video got 15 000 likes and hundreds of comments as people reviewed her.

British woman does amapiano dance on TikTok

One creator from the UK was one of the latest to hop onto an amapiano dance trend. @roseylucci on TikTok asked the people to rate her out of 10 after trying the challenge. Watch her video below:

Mzansi give honest ratings

People ways love to give ratings about dance videos, and since she asked, it was no holds barred. Other netizens gave constructive criticism.

s.cookie commented:

"You are too slow and too fast at the same time."

Tiisetso Lekubu commented:

"A for effort."

Kith. commented:

"The kick is too fast... act like you are streching your leg."

Layla commented:

"Just don't try too hard. It should be effortless."

Molife Sekekele Makanyane commented:

"Bathong slow motion."

Mani commented:

"It’s not giving yet."

dorahmohono commented:

"It is not quite on beat yet, the rhythm is a bit off. but with more practice you'll ace it."

Waratwa commented:

"Not this time dhiye."

