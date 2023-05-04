This cute couple took part in an amapiano routine that is gaining popularity on TikTok, and they got a lot of praise

The video on TikTok was a hit as people enjoyed seeing the love birds have fun together in the viral clip

Many were in tears as they watched how the two executed some lit moves on the trending amapiano beat

A man and woman on TikTok showed people their best moves. The love birds were doing the most to an amapiano beat.

Mzansi couple danced together in a TikTok, and people declared them the winners. Image: @wifenkids

Source: TikTok

The video had many people fawning over the adorable pairing. The clip garnered over a quarter of a million views.

Ampaiano beat inspires 2 baes to dance on TikTok

A lit amapiano banger on TikTok made a couple, @wifenkids, out on a show. In the video, the man starts doing the latest dance trend, and then his boo joined in. Watch the video below:

Couple entertains netizens with dance routine

Mznasi loves dance videos, and this one was fun to watch. People could not stop raving about their moves. Some said the challenge should close already.

Robmoney Masilela commented:

"Ladies and gentleman, we have a winner of this challenge ."

sc siba commented:

"Here's our winner..challenge closed."

Thabang Mokale commented:

"Happiness has nothing to do with money look how happy they are."

Judith Thathane commented:

"You are the best best husband drinking at home joking with your wife nice "

Therrour_ZAR commented:

"When she says drink at home."

AfrosoulSA commented:

"The is love in this home "

