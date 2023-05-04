A young Polish dancer has become a viral sensation on TikTok, thanks to her impressive moves in the amapiano dance challenge

The woman's video is trending, with close to two million views and hundreds of shares, making her go viral

Some people praised her for making an attempt, while others advised her to try harder and practice more

A Polish woman trended on TikTok for her rendition of the amapiano dance challenge. Images:@oliwiaratyska/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A Polish woman joined many others in the famous South African dance trend. The lady made a dance video to a sound that took TikTok by storm. However, only some were convinced she nailed the challenge.

TikTok Dancer trends for her rendition on the amapiano dance challenge

TikTok user @oliwiaratyska uploaded the video showing her skills and how she embraced the genre by creating her signature moves that captivated social media users.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share mixed reviews over young lady's dancing.

While some netizens have praised her for her creativity and skill, others have criticised her for being unable to make the moves seamlessly. Despite the mixed reactions, her popularity continues to grow. Her unique and infectious activities have introduced a new audience to this vibrant and exciting genre of music and dance.

Here are some of the comments:

@Oteng Mashele said:

"Don't fight."

@Bokang Baudelaire commented:

" You all tweaking; she did well. How."

@Liz commented:

"She’s dancing better than most of you hating in the comments."

@Ava said:

"The GLITCH was so perfect."

@raana commented:

"These people, with their bitter comments, are just mad that they can't dance. Girl, you ate this dance."

@_duh said:

"What is this?"

Canadian woman nails amapiano dance challenge, Mzansi applauds TikTok of popular SA trend.

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a lady from Canada who danced to a similar sound.

The Canadian lady dancing to the famous TikTok sound in South Africa seemed to be a hit with viewers.

The lady made the necessary moves effortlessly as she got down to the popular beat with the TikTok app in a chokehold. South Africans who found the video were happy to tell the lady whether she was doing it right.

