A video of a Johannesburg mother-and-daughter duo doing the viral amapiano dance challenge on TikTok has been doing the rounds.

The synchronised routine of the pair has captured the attention of online users, leaving South Africa with loads of questions

The post of the two dancing has really impressed netizens who are wondering who the mother is

The amapiano dance challenge has taken social media by storm, with many individuals and groups showing off their dancing skills to the famous South African genre.

However, a Johannesburg mother and daughter's video has stood out from the rest due to their synchronised and energetic routine.

A family that dances together trends together

TikTok user @rosegold and her mum's impressive moves have gained them much attention and admiration. Many online users have praised them for their talent and the bond they share as a family.

Watch the video below:

Mother-Daughter Duo Wins Hearts and Praise for Impressive Amapiano Dance Moves

The pair's viral video has undoubtedly inspired many to dance and create lasting memories with their loved ones.

Here are some of the comments:

@mavusana said:

"Who else is still waiting for her mom to join in?."

@Goitsek commented:

"Mara, honestly, having a young kid is not bad. Look now; they are practically sisters; some of us still have to start."

@NellaRasi said:

"You did it with who?"

@Lilly commented:

"Your mom is a vibe. I wish my mom was like her.

@mpho said:

"Now I don't have an excuse.'

@NonhlanhlaLwandile

"This will be me and my baby in a few years."

Stunning mother and daughter do an impressive Amapiano dance challenge, Mzansi wowed by their beauty

In other amapiano-related stories, Briefly News reported about a stunning mother-daughter duo showcasing flawless dance moves.

Social media users gushed over their flawless beauty and dance moves. TikTok user @ladypru is a mother-daughter account where the spicy amapiano dance clip was posted.

People could not believe the woman was a mom of such an older child; they both were gorgeous and could groove.

