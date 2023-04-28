A loving mother surprised her daughter with a stunning black Nissan Sentra for her 18th birthday

The video of the daughter's priceless reaction was shared on TikTok and got a whopping 7.3 million views

People were impressed by how appreciative the young woman was and went crazy in the viral clip

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of a woman who got a Nissan Sentra car for her birthday went viral. Image: @the_diamond_they_luv

Source: TikTok

A young woman got a brand new car for her 18th birthday, and her over-the-top reaction is making waves online.

Young woman shows off her new car, and video goes viral

Her mother presented her with the black Nissan Sentra wrapped with a red ribbon, and she could not believe the pricey vehicle belonged to her now.

The daughter posted the clip on her TikTok page @the_diamond_they_luv and flexed about her amazing mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The heartwarming video gathered more than 7.7 million views and 800 000 likes when publishing this article.

People said they were moved by the kids' thankful attitude in an age of ungrateful kids who don't appreciate their parents' efforts to make them happy.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users discuss the girl's 18th bday present

@workhardplayher said:

"Not the cop car screaming with you, congrats."

@notmaraj shared:

"I got that same exact car on my 18th too congrats. "

@candyyappile posted:

"As a mom, I know her heart was so full of joy seeing you run around."

@laysjahlaysjah mentioned:

"I feel like this is how everyone's reaction should be."

@lashelllashell335 commented:

"She’s very grateful congratulations on your new car and happy birthday."

@eanom_ wrote:

"Now this is the excitement I love to see."

@amourtaraa asked:

"Awee who needs a man when you’ve gotta mom?"

@thebiggestjojo posted:

"Congratulations . Imma be like this for graduation, hopefully."

Audi RS3 has SA cops asking owner to use sport mode for them, TikTok of their excitement amuses Mzansi

Briefly News reported that this Audi RS3 driver got some SAPS members' attention as he drove. The man filmed the video which recorded the hyped cops.

TikTok users thought the video was a perfect example of how lit South Africa is. The video got over 40 000 likes, as many were entertained.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News