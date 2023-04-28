A guy driving his Audi RS3 on South African roads had local police stopping him but for an interesting reason

The guy driving a car with a hefty price tag and SAPS was fascinated, as they wasted no time trying to see one of the car's best features

Mzansi was entertained as they watched the TikTok of SAPS ordering the Audi driver to show off on the road for them

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This Audi RS3 driver got some SAPS members' attention as he drove. The man filmed the video, which recorded how hyped the cops were.

Seeing an Audi RS3 on the road was exciting for SAPS members whose courage him to speed for their entertainment. Image: ethanhughesofficial

Source: TikTok

TikTok users thought the video was a perfect example of how lit South Africa is. The video got over 40 000 likes, as many were entertained.

Audi RS3 driver obeys SAPS asking him to do the most on the road with luxury car

The driver of a 2018 Audi RS3, @ethanhughesofficial, had SAPS officers taking him to launch his whip on sport mode. In the video, the man is happy to oblige as he drove closer to them before driving off. Watch the video below to hear the officers encourage the driver:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi amused by SAPS officers' excitement over Audi RS3

People love to see fancy cars on the road, the 2018 Audi RS3 is valued at a base price of R1 million, according to Cars and Drivers. People were in stitches as they commented on how the police's reaction was typically South African.

Habiba commented:

"American police: You were doing a 90km/h on a 80km/h zone…. South African do a 180km/h I wanna see something."

SYN_TOKYO commented:

"South Africa is a Vibe we don't take things seriously."

Bartholomew commented:

"The cops telling him to launch the car on a 80km/h zone."

Jan Mabogwane commented:

"'Nazo Nazo' killed me "

Phemelo_cool commented:

"Non other than South African police"

DR MATHEBULA commented:

The only investigation they make."

Moms fetch students in luxury whips, Curro's school parking lot goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that a video showing the class of people who can afford to send their children to Curro has gone viral. People could not stop raving about the multiple Mercedes-Benz cars that came for pick-up.

People in the comments shared their criticism about the school, while others were more focused on the model of the cars visible in the clip.

A video showing pick-up time at a Curro school got 200 000 views. People were amazed to see two G-Wagons and two other Mercedes' in one frame. In the video, the man filming had jokes as he marvelled at how obvious it was that every parent is well off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News