South Africans who own luxury cars have been showing off their car models in a creative way

Multiple Twitter users shared their 'complaints' about being stuck in traffic by showing off their steering wheels and taking pictures of the road ahead of them

Online users were amazed to see the luxury cars that people drove while out and about in South Africa

Mzansi car owners found a way to let people know what they drive. Many car owners have taken to Twitter to take part in a creative challenge showing the model of the car a person is driving.

South Africans took part in a Twitter trend because by complaining about traffic. Image: Twitter/mpho_shami/IamKumbi/Getty Images/Hindustan Times

Online users created the trend where they changed what model cars they were driving. Netizens reacted to seeing luxury cars such as Jeeps and Lamborghini.

South Africans on Twitter show off luxury cars with joke

Multiple Twitter users, @IamKumbi, @mpho_shami, and more tweeps, wanted people to know that they drive expensive cars. Tweeps took part in a trend where car owners took a picture of their older hands while making sure to show the exterior angle. One person @Mo__musi even showed off their Lamborghini.

@mpho_shami confirmed that the car is an Audi RS3 valued at just over R1 million, as reported by IOL. See some of the photos below, which include the Mercedes, Jeep and other models:

South Africans react to seeing luxury cars driven by others

South African Twitter users reacted to seeing people on the road with their fancy cars. Many expressed amazement over the models of cars they were seeing.

@Nolo_Tiro commented:

"Shuu, some of us cant play this game."

@its_YAYO_Bro commented:

"Rena ba di Polo will sit this one out."

RSfannn commented:

"It’s nice seeing people black people brag off their success."

@Makulankondzo18 commented:

"The Merc interior design will stay winning."

"That GT3, though": Joburg man shows off exceptional luxury car collection

Briefly News previous reported that a Johannesburg car enthusiast and collector shared a post on Twitter showing off his luxurious vehicles. The amazing whips were stored at a Daytona facility.

The man boasts a Rolls Royce, a Vantage and a 999 GT3 car, amongst others. It's hard to determine the car models from the video, but even the untrained eye knows they cost a lot.

"Came to check on the kids," he said in the post. He then proceeded to sweep through the garage showing off his impressive collection.

