A Johannesburg car collector shared a post on Twitter showcasing his luxurious cars stored at a Daytona facility

The collector visited the garage to check on his vehicles and posted a video showing his impressive collection

Netizens expressed their admiration and picked their favourite cars from the lineup in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The Rolls Royce parked close to the Vantage. @Riz_F1/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A Johannesburg car enthusiast and collector shared a post on Twitter showing off his luxurious vehicles stored at a Daytona facility. The man boasts a Rolls Royce, a Vantage and a 999 GT3 car, amongst others. It's hard to determine the car models from the video, but even the untrained eye knows they cost a lot.

Johannesburg man checks up on his luxury cars

"Came to check on the kids," he said in the post. He then proceeded to sweep through the garage showing off his impressive collection. You can see it all in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens had their favourites from the car lineup

It's hard to see such beautiful cars and not have a pick of your own. Any of them will do for most of us, but netizens took to the comments to shout out their dream cars from the garage.

Here is what some had to say:

@Mbulelo4L said:

"That GT3, though."

@SqUaReMiLe_UK said:

"Green one."

@Brown99__ chose:

"The black one."

@Bella_Dagada asked:

"Can I adopt one?"

South African biology teacher shows off luxurious cars

In other luxury car news, Briefly News reported on a biology teacher flaunting his new A5 on Twitter. If there's one thing South Africans love, it's a good young black excellence victory lap. Netizens took to the comments to let him know they were happy for him. Here is what some had to say:

@Gilber90303989 said:

"Congratulations ❤ they look amazing."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News