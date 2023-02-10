South African Biology teacher and MBA student, Ndumiso Mpanza, adds two Audi A5 cars to his collection

His new luxurious Audi A5 cars retail for R 943 300 each, making it close to R2 million combined

He received support and congratulations from South Africans for his car purchases on Twitter

What's better than one Audi? Two. @ndumisoChili3/Twitter

A South African Biology teacher took to Twitter to share two new additions to his car collection. Ndumiso Mpanza shared a post showing his two Audi A5 cars in the garage and captioned it: "New additions to the family. Welcome home."

According to Cars, the retail price of each vehicle is R943 300.

If a whip costs a man that much, he must be doing something right. But two? That man has the answers.

Mzansi show love to Ndumiso for his car purchases

If there's one thing South Africans love, it's a good young black excellence victory lap. Netizens took to the comments to let him know they were happy for him. Here is what some had to say:

@Gilber90303989 said:

"Congratulations ❤ they look amazing."

@Malome_TT

"Dutch Vorspung Technik."

@Nokulunga_Flo added:

"I absolutely love Audi ❤️ Congratulations."

@LekoMatsi said:

"Yho what a gorgeous beast! Congratulations to you!"

