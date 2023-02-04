A young woman from Limpopo who owns a construction company is thrilled about the progress she’s made with her business

The 26-year-old, who employs 35 people, recently completed a stunning home in two months

Talking to Briefly News, Rabelani Ratshili says she dreams of employing at least 200 people in future and becoming a household name in construction

A young and ambitious woman who owns a construction company in Limpopo is celebrating a huge success with her business.

Rabelani Ratshili is proof that female construction workers are just as dedicated and skilled as men. Image: Rabelani Ratshili/Supplied.

Rabelani Ratshili, who started her construction company in 2019, recently completed building a stunning-looking home within two months.

The 26-year-old has 35 employees and hopes to create jobs for more than 200 people in future.

Briefly News previously wrote about Rabelani being inspired to go into construction by her dad, Johannes Ratshili, a qualified carpenter.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, the young woman expresses how proud she is of herself and her team for completing the gorgeous home:

“I built it from the ground up; from the foundation to roof level, including the aluminium and plastering.

“I’m very happy and excited about how fast my team worked on the project.”

The female construction worker is amped about her business progress

Rabelani explains that while she faces many struggles as a woman in construction, she is determined to make her company a household name:

“[In addition to creating more jobs], I want to have at least three tractor-loader-backhoes (TLB) and bakkies, and want to be known nationwide.”

While the completion of the beautiful house was not Rabelani’s biggest job, the young woman explains that she is still incredibly proud of how far she’s come.

