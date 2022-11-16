A hard-working woman in construction has posted cute pics of herself looking incredibly feminine wearing beautiful dresses and heels, exuding femininity

Hlayisani Lorraine Sono ventured into construction in 2019 and has her own business called Mhani Builder Construction & Projects

The 32-year-old bricklayer said that while she didn’t always want to be a builder, she’s making the best of her situation to support her child and siblings

An inspiring lady from Limpopo working in construction has posted two sizzling pictures of herself online, wearing pretty dresses and high heels, radiating femininity.

Hlayisani Lorraine Sono, a Limpopo builder, showed her diverse style. Image: Hlayisani Lorraine Sono.

Hlayisani Lorraine Sono normally rocks reflector vests and construction boots, working hard with her company, Mhani Builder Construction & Projects, after venturing into the field in 2019.

In the LinkedIn pics, the dedicated woman showed that just because she works in a heavy-duty field does not mean she can’t be fabulous and feminine too.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Hlayisani said that sometimes people mocked female builders because of their line of work:

“The minute you do something out of the ordinary, they tend to look down on you. People sometimes criticise us and say we’re acting like men.”

The 32-year-old currently has two bricklayers and three labourers working with her and grinds hard with her career.

But Hlayisani has a tragic past and told Briefly News that when her daughter and parents passed away, she needed to pick herself up again to support her one surviving child and siblings:

“That made me end up having my own construction company because there were no jobs.

“Bricklaying was not my dream job. I wanted to be a social worker, but because I didn't have the funds to further my studies, I ended up in construction.”

The strong lady won’t allow anyone to bring her down and has big plans for the future:

“Some men think construction is for males only and women are only meant to work in the kitchen. I want to show them that we can do better than that.”

