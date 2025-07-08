Grace Mondlana has caused a social media storm after revealing that her ex-boyfriend had passed away

Her behaviour leading up to his funeral caught many off guard, from allegedly paying for his sendoff to calling him the love of her life

Social media is giving Grace a bombastic side eye on the manner in which she chose to mourn her ex's life

Grace Mondlana's behaviour after her ex-boyfriend's death raised concern.

Source: Instagram

Grace Mondlana is being called out over her unusual behaviour after her ex passed away.

Grace Mondlana mourns her late ex-boyfriend

Influencer and content creator, Grace Mondlana, has been hogging the trends list since announcing the death of her ex-boyfriend.

According to social media posts, her late partner, Sipho Zulu, died in a horrific car accident on 29 June 2025, and Mondlana has gone out of her way to ensure he received a dignified send-off.

Having been together for five years before ending their relationship at the beginning of 2025, Grace referred to Sipho as "the love of her life," and helped his family prepare for his funeral, which she claims to have paid for.

In her alleged letter, Grace had been travelling to and from Sipho's home every day to help with preparations, all while updating her followers about her moves.

Grace Mondlana claims to have paid for her ex-boyfriend's funeral.

Source: Instagram

Did we mention she and her ex had partners? Grace revealed that they both "ended up finding our own people," which means both their current partners had to bear witness to Grace's behaviour.

Not to mention, the influencer revealed that her new man would help her drive to the funeral and back.

Social media flagged her behaviour as outrageous and called her the "chief mourner" even though she and her ex had long since broken up.

Not only was she a big part of his funeral, but Grace apparently had control of Sipho's social media pages and his phone, which she allegedly took while he was at the hospital, and updated pages like his LinkedIn with a dove and the date of his passing.

Meanwhile, Grace's rumoured voice note to her ex's girlfriend was leaked, in which she said she hoped her behaviour and online comments from strangers wouldn't make her feel uncomfortable:

"I just want us to be reminded of him when we think of each other. He didn't do right by me with this whole situation of us being together, and had I not been a part of the funeral, there wouldn't have been a funeral at all. That is not what I tell people, to say I paid for everything, because that will bring shame to the family.

"I hope if I hurt your feelings a bit, that you do forgive me."

Here's what Mzansi had to say about Grace Mondlana's behaviour

Social media users clapped once and said Grace acted like the main character at her ex-boyfriend's funeral. Even her bestie-turned-enemy, Lerato Nxumalo, seemingly trolled her with a meme calling her a clout-chaser:

AmuNtando asked:

"Also, why were people going to Grace Mondlana's place, sending her flowers and giving her words of encouragement/condolences as if she is the widow?"

nqobileblessed wrote:

"Grace should've kept this private the very same way she kept the relationship private for over 5 years."

kim_erley suspected:

"I believe Grace and Sipho were still seeing each other in private, because why else would she behave like this?? That’s her man!"

dolls_babyy was stunned:

"Your friends coming to support you at your ex-boyfriend's funeral, and your current boyfriend being there with you as you plan your ex-boyfriend’s funeral. Grace??"

tiredfeminist_ posted:

"At this point, she probably even told the family to sing Amazing Grace, because what was that voice note?"

Netizens said Grace Mondlana made her ex-boyfriend's death about her and their relationship.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others wondered how the current partners felt while all this was happening:

_kendrick__ said:

"Grace Mondlana updating Sipho’s LinkedIn has to be the biggest grounds for her current partner."

itsBigSexy_ asked:

"Do you still cuddle her to sleep while she's crying for Steve? How does it work? I’m actually getting hot."

NtseiSky was curious:

"My question is, what is the gf doing in the midst of all of this?"

MellowStardust trolled:

"Someone said the girlfriend is chopping the onions that Grace bought."

