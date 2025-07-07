Emtee revealed recently that he and AKA worked on a few collaborations before he passed away

Taking to X, Emtee bragged about being close to the star, sparking curiosity among fans

Some people are begging the Manando hitmaker to drop the collaborations as they miss AKA

Emtee said he has a few unreleased collaborations with the late AKA. Image: Emtee, Akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Emtee and AKA worked on a few songs

Imagine hearing Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' voice on a brand new track. As fans longed for new posthumous music from AKA, rapper Emtee might just be the one to deliver.

Taking to X recently, Emtee bragged about being close with his idol, AKA Forbes. He dissed some people for not having the same relationship he and AKA shared.

"Some y'all's idols don’t even know you exist. I shared stages, past blunts, cracked jokes and won awards together. I’m talking about the one and only, AKA."

A fan @DoctorPlugs asked Emtee whether he and the late AKA ever collaborated on unreleased tracks, and the rapper agreed, saying, "A few. Yes."

"Don't you have an unreleased song with him, Big Hustle?" the fan asked. Emtee responded by saying they worked on a few songs before his untimely demise, and it is not just one.

During hip hop's prime, AKA jumped on Emtee's Roll Up Remix with WizKid in 2016. Fans got to experience their magic once more in Crown, featuring Manana from AKA's posthumous album Mass Country.

Now, with Emtee's recent revelation, it seems they have more songs in the vault, and many fans are hoping that the rapper will do the right thing and drop them.

Emtee hinted at dropping more collaborations AKA. Image: Emtee

Source: Instagram

Fans want Emtee to drop the AKA collabs

Here are the reactions to Emtee's recent revelation. Check out his X posts below:

Here are some of the reactions:

@Brianworldwide2 hailed:

"Simply the Goat! Kings."

@LORENZO98SA shared:

"My idol is you."

@IamthabangK mentioned:

"Letting you shoot the Roll Up music video at his crib was dope.. Ya no, my Goat loved you from day one, no kizzy."

@Dodecylbenzene cried:

"I'm afraid we are never gonna hear the song."

@GeGe_Studio stated:

"That connection when artists inspire each other? Pure magic. Big respect for real bonds in the game."

However, one user who is not so excited about this collab dragged rapper Emtee for not being vocal about Mzansi's problems. He used AKA as an example, saying the late rapper was one of the few who actively shared their thoughts about the injustice and corruption in Mzansi.

@Benz slammed

"Picture this: the country's complaining about foreigners and corruption, and here you are, 'I smoked weed with AKA', Okay? Here's a trophy. Your brain's underdeveloped, and I stand with that. AKA would be talking about these current matters."

