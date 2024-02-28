AKA's Mass Country is said to have surpassed 99 million streams since its release

The album features popular hits, including Company and Lemons (Lemonade) , and AKA's team thanked the Megacy for the milestone

Fans gathered to congratulate the Supa Mega, wishing that he was around to celebrate the huge win

AKA album, ‘Mass Country’ garnered over 99 Million streams a year after its release. Images: akaworldwide

AKA's posthumous album, Mass Country, has reportedly surpassed 99 million streams. The project was dropped just after the rapper died, and on the anniversary of its release, it reached a huge milestone that would make even the Supa Mega speechless.

AKA's Mass Country reaches huge milestone

Indeed, AKA's spirit still lives on through his music and his ongoing murder investigation.

While police work on cracking the case, the rapper's music continues to make major waves and collect wins.

Taking to his personal Instagram page, AKA's team announced that the rapper's posthumous album, Mass Country, had garnered over 99 million streams, with the Nasty C-assisted Lemons (Lemonade) leading the pack with just over 35 million streams.

The album featured a wide array of musicians, from rappers to producers, and an impressive sample choice too! It was released on 24 February 2023, two weeks after AKA was killed, and his team thanked the Megacy for their support:

Lemons (Lemonade) - 35 million Company - 19.2 million Prada - 6.9 million Dangerous - 6.2 million Paradise - 5.8 million Sponono - 4.5 million Crown - 4.3 million Mbuzi (Freestyle) - 4 million Last Time - 3.2 million Diary (Anxiety) - 2.3 million Ease - 2.2 million Amapiano - 2.1 million Army - 1.8 million Everest - 1.8 million

"Mega numbers for the Megacy! Thank you to the Megacy for getting Mass Country this far one year later. Megacy over everything, take a bow. Thank you to everyone involved in the project, from producers to featured artists."

Megacy shows love to AKA

Fans gathered to pay tribute to AKA and recognised their own efforts in helping his album reach the milestone:

sinoxolo_delanto said:

"I wish I could wake him up so he can see this himself."

sashamiles__x admitted:

"I'm guilty of listening to Prada at least a million times!"

mlacash was stunned:

"Lemonade pushing serious numbers."

jenny__makaya encouraged the Megacy:

"Let's double the numbers!"

luyarhmiya wrote:

"Long live Supa mega live long!"

eThekwini mayor speaks on AKA murder investigation

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the eThekwini Municipality Mayor's sentiments on the progress of AKA's murder investigation.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda commended the KwaZulu-Natal police on arresting the suspects.

