AKA has taken to his timeline with enthusiasm after his song Lemons (Lemonade) surpassed K.O's Sete on SA radio charts

Supa Mega collaborated with fellow rapper Nasty C on the smash hit, which has taken South Africa by storm since its release

Mega's fans are flocking to his comment section to celebrate the good news after working so hard to get the song to number one

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

AKA is over the moon after his hit song 'Lemons (Lemonade) peaked at number one on SA radio. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA is currently experiencing a roller coaster of emotions following the success of his hit song Lemons (Lemonade) on South Africa's radio charts.

Mega couldn't stop himself from sharing a screenshot of the chart on his Twitter timeline.

In the image, K.O's Sete is seen at number two, just below Mega's smash hit, while African Giant Burna Boy's Last Last is at number five.

"TODAY WE OFFICIALLY HAVE THE BIGGEST SONG ON SA RADIO … what a long fight it’s been. Ⓜ️EGACY OVER EVERYTHING. GOD IS GREAT."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

AKA shared the following radio charts on Twitter:

South Africans share mixed reactions

While AKA's fans were overjoyed, some netizens couldn't understand why Mega's song surpassed Sete.

As usual, some AKA fans mocked Cassper for not being on the charts.

@flow_k7 said:

"You always releasing classics, how do you do it?"

@RALETMaN shared:

"That's not even your song. You just featured on Nasty C's album ‍♂️I always said you depend on features. Without a feature you are nothing ‍♂️"

@Mjitongagcwali posted:

"Don't see the other guy."

@just_tshiamo replied:

"PAYOLA!!!! There's no way that Garbage of a song is ahead of SETE. NO WAY!!!"

@MandieyBaddie commented:

"These numbers don't make sense. Is it me or is Sete still supposed to be up there at no1? Don't get me wrong. I love both songs but I just need some time with the numbers."

@Madvibes12 also said:

"Congratulations AKA"

@brainothegenius also shared:

"It was a long fight against SETE now when K.O performs it, he'll no longer call it the number 1 song in the country"

@Fortunate__ also posted:

"That other guy is nowhere to be found."

@SiyaKiid added:

"I've been listening to that the entire morning❤️"

Cassper Nyovest's fans accuse AKA of copying Mufasa

Briefly News previously reported that AKA is at odds with Cassper Nyovest fans because of his overambitious plans for the release of his eagerly anticipated album.

Supa Mega expressed a strong desire to hold another one-man show after his successful one at Sun Arena in March 2019.

However, Cassper's fans accused him of attempting to steal Mufasa's spotlight. This is due to the fact that Mega expressed interest in hosting a one-man show shortly after Cass announced Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News