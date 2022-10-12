Lemonade (Lemons) rapper AKA has revealed on his timeline that he is planning to host a one-man show

The announcement comes after a successful show at Sun Arena back in March 2019 attended by a large number of stans

However, fans of fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest have accused Supa Mega of attempting to steal Mufasa's spotlight following the announcement of Fill Up Mmabatho

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest's fans are calling out AKA for somehow trying to steal Mufasa's spotlight after Mega revealed his wish to host a one-man show. Image: @akaworldwide and @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

AKA's ambitious plans for the release of his highly anticipated album have landed him in hot water with fans of fellow Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Taking to Twitter, Supa Mega revealed a strong desire to hold a one-man show again after his successful one at Sun Arena back in March 2019.

"Actually, now that I think about it … it really is time to do another one-man show after the album drops …"

AKA shared the following post on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Cassper Nyovest fans drag AKA

The news, however, did not sit well with Cassper Nyovest's fans, with whom Mega has been feuding for years.

They accused the Lemonade (Lemons) rapper of attempting to steal Mufasa's spotlight. Mega announced his desire to host a one-man show shortly after Cass announced Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium on 7 October 2022.

Many Cass stans mocked AKA by saying that he should raise the bar by also trying to fill stadiums rather than taverns. They stated:

@Maboke_Jo said:

"FNB stadium Mega... nothing less. We are a Big thing now."

@GunaGunaSodier shared:

"What happened to the Dome show? it wasn't a Tavern or you were high."

@TH_Matasatasa posted:

"Set the same dates as fill up I want to see something "

@blx_nco replied:

"Translation: "Actually now that Cassper has mentioned doing Fill Up again, I think it would be dope for me to also do a little thing of my own again..."

@RelebohileLeoke commented:

"Lol mefeng Tarven tuuu bo Zone6 ke style sa hae (All you can do is fill up taverns)"

@Siya_Lenkoe also said:

"Main character Syndrome."

@IamAnderson_M

"CASSPER IS BETTER"

Israel Matseke-Zulu says he's having trouble securing acting roles after having his foot amputated

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Israel Matseke-Zulu, a veteran South African actor, is currently having difficulty finding suitable acting roles. This is after his foot was amputated.

Israel abruptly left Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela Gomora a year ago, citing poor health as the cause.

Immediately after dealing with the underlying cause of his illness and regaining his footing as an actor, it appears that no production house wants to hire him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News