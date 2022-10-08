American rapper Fivio Foreign arrived in South Africa to a lukewarm reception from people online

Fivio was booked to perform at Rocking The Daisies festival in Cape Town, along with other world-class artists

Mzansi teased him in the comments section that he's not famous enough to justify a huge welcome

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fivio Foreign announced on his social media that he is in South Africa. Image: @FivioForeign

Source: Twitter

American rapper Fivio Foreign took to his Twitter on Friday to announce that he is in the country, and many South Africans were left scratching their heads.

A lot of people sadly didn't know who the rapper was, and his comments section was flooded with comments of Mzansi trolling him. Even Podcast and Chill with MacG co-host Sol Phenduka asked what the rapper was known for.

Despite dim feedback online, Fivio said on Saturday morning that his performance at Rock The Daisies in Cape Town was amazing, and everyone knew the lyrics to his songs.

The rapper has collaborated with big artists like Drake and Kanye West and will certainly be remembered on his by Mzansi on his next visit should he choose to do so.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out his Twitter post online:

Read some of the comments from Mzansi peeps.

@TMCrazzzy tweeted:

"Let me quickly hit google, bro. Don't wanna mess things up."

@SoupLorrd added:

"Your catalog is not big enough yet. Give us five more years."

@MapulaMokgosang asked:

"Are you coming to end loadshedding?"

@Unclechampion_ said:

"He's bigger than all South African rappers combined lmao."

@luciaralepobe suggested:

"This guy's propulsion to fame should be studied in school because wow."

@tw_poseidon wrote:

"It's okay, he's talking to us that know him."

@Solphendukaa asked:

"Monna omang?"

Video Shows DJ Black Coffee & American Rapper Busta Rhymes Working Hard in Studio, Musos Hint Fire Song Collab

In more rapper news, Briefly News reported that Nkosinathi Maphumulo, also known as DJ Black Coffee, was spotted in the studio with American rap legend Busta Rhymes.

Busta shared a video of the Grammy-winning artist hard at work on his social media page. Even though the sound in the video is muted to avoid spoiling the song, viewers can tell it's a hit because the two stars can be seen bopping their heads to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News