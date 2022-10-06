DJ Black Coffee has landed another huge international song collaboration with an American artists

This time, the Grammy award-winning artist is working hard in the studio with legendary rapper Busta Rhymes

A video of the two stars hard at work for a track collaboration is going viral with netizens showing excitement for the song

DJ Black Coffee and Busta Rhymes are working on new music as shown in a viral video. Image: Prince Williams?Getty Images and @realblackcoffee

Nkosinathi Maphumulo, also known as DJ Black Coffee, was spotted in the studio with American rap legend Busta Rhymes.

Busta shared a video of the Grammy-winning artist hard at work on his Social media page. Even though the sound in the video is muted to avoid spoiling the song, viewers can tell it's a hit because the two stars can be seen bopping their heads to it.

On Instagram, Busta Rhymes posted the following video:

South Africans super excited

@anniegray77 said:

"This is gonna be dope"

@the_illaboy shared:

"That's big!!"

@lisao_5 posted:

"Still and will always be the best in my eyes!"

@yakes925 replied:

"Ikhofi elimnyama...congrats Mr Coffee you still fly the RSA flag high"

@christian_ww commented:

"Black coffee out here with everyone! Catching his shows in Brooklyn soon"

@magesticpro also said:

"Two of my favorite artist together."

@camagu_siko also shared:

"This is @realblackcoffee hanging out with king @bustarhymes I foresee greatness ❤❤✊✊"

@alvaroamoe added:

"The collab we all want let's go "

Black Coffee's other recent international collaborations

DJ Black Coffee was recently involved in the production of Drake's latest album, Honestly, Nevermind. He collaborated on the hit songs Currents, Overdrive, and Texts Go Green, which left many people speechless after hearing them.

According to TshisaLIVE, Drake was interested in the house music genre and thought it would be a good fit to collaborate with the South African DJ.

Black Coffee purchases a neighbour's home solely for the purpose of partying while finalising his divorce

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee is having a good time. The wealthy DJ purchased his neighbour's home solely for the purpose of fun activities.

The Grammy-winning DJ revealed that he purchased the mansion while going through a divorce. The superstar revealed in an interview that he was living with his mother at his main house and couldn't invite his friends over.

Social media users observed that the world-famous music producer flexes in unusual ways. They all agreed that Black Coffee is wealthy.

