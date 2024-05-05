The African National Congress has addressed the reasons behind postponing Jacob Zuma's hearing

The ANC's Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, spoke to the media on Sunday, saying the party did not want to cause unnecessary disruptions just before the elections

Zuma was scheduled to appear before the party's disciplinary committee on Tuesday but will now face them at a later date

The ANC wants to focus on the elections before addressing issues with MK Party leader Jacob Zuma. Images: @MYANC/Twitter and Getty Images/Michelle Spatter

JOHANNESBURG - ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula addressed concerns surrounding the Jacob Zuma hearing on Sunday, revealing that it will be postponed until after the elections.

ANC clears the air

The decision stems from advice given to Luthuli House against hosting large gatherings close to Election Day, especially amid potential disruptive activities by certain political parties.

Mbalula stressed respecting the National Disciplinary Committee's independence and integrity. He pointed out safety concerns at Luthuli House and advised the ANC was cautious about in-person meetings.

Mbalula said:

"The SGO was advised that activities that have the potential to attract large gatherings that might result in violent or disruptive behaviour are not advisable, especially so close to Election Day. This is exacerbated by the activities of certain political parties in organising demonstrations and sit-ins at Luthuli House. "

"It was in this context that the NDC was requested to be mindful of these concerns and consider holding in abeyance any disciplinary proceedings that require in-person meetings at Luthuli House until after the 2024 elections.

"The ANC Constitution enjoins the NEC and the Secretary General’s Office (SGO) to respect the integrity and independence of the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) and to take all steps necessary to support its work, including ensuring the safety of its members."

SA not surprised

South Africans are convinced that the MK party leader has more power than the ANC lets the public believe.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Mampara of The Week joked

"Zuma gives you chest pains and sleepless nights."

@Sebastian Sthabiso shared:

"I didn't know that Mabuza was Bribed in Nasrec, did you."

@Chris Sefate expressed:

"But believe me, most of our youth won't vote for the past to please Abo Mkhulu, who did nothing about land and economic activities,"

@SimphiweMabuya4 commented:

"All sellouts are out the campaigning for their bosses."

@Chirandu

"Voting ANC out of government will be for the betterment of SADC."

@Sempo shared:

"You are so focused on winning. Clean out what's happening in your party; leave Zuma alone."

