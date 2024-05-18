Stats SA has recently released data revealing a significant 10.9% increase in divorces across South Africa over the past year

There has also been a worrying decrease in people getting married with the data showing that less people want to tie the knot

Marriage rates in South Africa have been dropping steadily for the past ten years due to reasons like economic uncertainty, shifts in social expectations and changes in gender roles

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. For 13 years, she has devoted her professional life to covering social issues and community news, sharing her expertise with newsrooms like The Citizen newspaper, African News Network, and Newzroom Afrika. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email trisha.pillay@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

While the South African divorce rate increases, many are opting not to get married. Images: DMP

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA recently published data indicating a 10.9% rise in divorces throughout South Africa in the past year.

SA marriage decline

According to eNCA, About 55.3% of the divorce cases involved children. As a result, when families separate, women and children are often left with serious financial challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Meanwhile, the increase in separations contrasts with a worrying drop in marriage registrations, as records have shown a significant downward spiral.

The Marriages and Divorces report for 2022 by Statistics South Africa reveals a substantial 29.5% decline in civil marriages documented between 2013 and 2022. In contrast to civil marriages, there have been slight upticks in customary marriages and civil unions registered.

According to Family Law South Africa:

"The consistent decline in marriage rates in South Africa over the past decade can be attributed to various factors, including economic instability, changing social norms, evolving gender roles, and delayed marriage. These factors have influenced the decisions of South African citizens and permanent residents regarding marriage, leading to a reduced emphasis on the institution as a critical life milestone. There has been a shift towards life partnerships instead of marriage."

Mzansi divided

While some still believe in the institution of marriage, others were not shocked by the decline in people's desire to take part in an age-old tradition.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Jane Gibson Hawkins said:

"The reason divorce cases are increased now is because it's an easy enough process, marriages have both partners working, making them equal and divorce is no longer frowned upon."

@Patricia Pecci Lovergal commented:

"That's good news. It's an improvement in a society with high GBV rate,it shows less desperation. No need to stay in unhappy marriage."

@Malooney Cobreti expressed:

"Its rough on the streeets.Lately people are looking for help in the name of love and once they have been helped they leave."

@Mampuru Morwamakoti Dimo shared:

"Some are take marriage as business if you don't provide you are lickly to be divorced just an liability to such person."

@Boss Charlie joked:

"Back to arranged marrieges."

@Nkosikhona N-kay Jiyane Mnguni stunned:

"May God help us as a generation...yooh."

@Mpho Apz Setwaba said:

"We marry people who want to prove to others that they can be married and not for love anymore."

Dad seeks help for kids during divorce

In a related story, Briefly News reported about a South African man who opened up about going through a divorce from his wife, whom he no longer lives with.

The man shared that the divorce has been especially difficult for his children, who are withdrawn and anxious.

An expert life coach, Penny Holburn, provided helpful advice on how the dad can support his kids during a difficult time.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News