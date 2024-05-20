ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula announced the creation of 2.5 million jobs and the removal of the age limit for employment

Despite scepticism from some, others expressed hope in the promises, particularly regarding job creation and industrialisation

South Africans noted that the ANC should not return for another five years and urged others to vote for something else

Industrialisation, an end to the age limit for employment, increasing social grants and ending load shedding are the priorities of the ANC. Images: Twitter/ @MbalulaFikile

With just a week to go until the South African general elections in 2024, ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula noted the party plans to abolish age limits for employment.

Mbalula outlined the party's priorities: job creation, industrialisation, increasing social grants, and ending load shedding.

Mbalula's pledges mark a significant shift towards inclusive employment policies, aiming to rejuvenate trust and hope among South Africa's diverse electorate.

Mbalula's campaign trail

Addressing thousands of residents in Komani in the Eastern Cape, Mbalula admitted to service delivery gaps but urged continued support for the ANC.

"We will create 2.5 million jobs in South Africa. The ANC will do that now."

"When people finish school, they are expected to have experience. We are stopping that. We have started doing that in government. The jobs we create will not be limited to 35 years."

The promises garnered mixed emotions from residents

In a report by SABC News, the announcement elicited mixed reactions from the youth.

Prince White, a resident, voiced scepticism, reflecting a broader sentiment of distrust based on historical unmet promises.

"In terms of promises that the ANC has been making over 30 years, I don’t think they are able to manifest their promises. After 30 years, they were not able to make these promises. Why would we believe them right now?"

Another resident, Aviwe Gcitshana, expressed cautious optimism and noted that the ANC would win. She also said those who desperately needed jobs were no longer under 35.

"The age will not hinder anyone from being employed. We are grateful. Also, they will build factories. This means there will be a change in the high rate of unemployment. I hope they will implement these promises even after elections."

Despite enduring ongoing challenges, residents at the rally displayed resilience and loyalty to the ANC.

The residents noted the challenges within the community, like the lack of water, but also expressed their hope and loyalty to the party.

South Africans are convinced the ANC is not coming back

@beat_gee noted that:

"We are very excited that ANC will get below 30% National ."

@alecalzito commented:

"I hereby declare another 5 years of Suffering for EC people who vote for the ANC."

@Taudiyarora_70 said:

"Mbaks, we like and have always liked @MYANC, but to be honest with you, we are tired of the failure of @MYANC to respond to the issue of illegal immigrants and protect us against this nonsense."

ANC wins by-elections in North West by 70%

Briefly News reported that the ANC defeated the MKP in municipal by-elections when it took two-thirds majority of the votes. This is despite the MKP's "two-thirds majority" campaign rhetoric.

The ANC received 70% of the votes in the municipal by-elections in the Mabideng municipality, an improvement from the 57% it received in 20211. By contrast, the MKP only received 1.4% of the votes in the area.

They won 28% of the votes in the uPhongolo Local Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal, and 28% in the Govan Mbeki municipality, Mpumalanga.

