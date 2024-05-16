The African National Congress won the municipal by-elections in Madibeng in the North West with 70% of the votes

By contrast, the MKP received only 1.4% of the votes, a slight improvement from its performance in other provinces in previous months

South Africans joked that the MKP is not gaining momentum and is slowing down

The ANC won, while the MK got away with a few North West votes. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NORTH WEST – The African National Congress defeated the MKP in municipal by-elections when it took two-thirds majority of the votes. This is despite the MKP's "two-thirds majority" campaign rhetoric.

ANC wins, MK loses

According to TimesLIVE, ANC received 70% of the votes in the municipal by-elections in the Mabideng municipality. This was an improvement compared to the 57% it received in 20211. By contrast, the MKP only received 1.4% of the votes in the area.

MKP's last municipal by-election performance was positive. They won 28% of the votes in the uPhongolo Local Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal, and 28% in the Govan Mbeki municipality, Mpumalanga.

South Africans laugh at the MKP

Netizens on Facebook made jokes about the MKP's performance in the municipal by-elections. Many commented on the party's use of two-thirds majority rhetoric in its campaigns.

Mind You Own Linda said:

"The very same former president said, and I quote, that the ANC will lead until Jesus comes."

Wisani Rikhotso said:

"Maybe people have now realised that MK is Duduzile's inheritance. She said her dad is the head, and she is the neck of the party."

Johannes Kamfer said:

"Good. That's enough for MK. They don't need two-thirds. They said they would just take it if they don't get two-thirds."

Meyiwa trial said:

"Two-thirds majority for Jacob and Duduzile Zuma is just a pipe dream."

Mankgae Phaka said:

"That is a two-thirds majority according to JZ."

Gayton McKenzie's PA wins 2 municipal b-elections in Western Cape

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Gayton McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance won two municipal by-elections in the Western Cape.

The party won over 40% of the vote in Swartland and a majority victory in the Karoo with 65.5% of the votes.

