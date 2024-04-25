Gayton McKenzie's political party, the Patriotic Alliance, won two by-elections in the Western Cape

The party received over 40% of the support in Swartland on the coast, while the Democratic Alliance came a close second

Some South Africans are not surprised at the results, as many believe Western Cape residents are tired of the DA

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The Patriotic Alliance came out on top during by-elections in the Western Cape. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SWARTLAND, WESTERN CAPE – The Patriotic Alliance, Gayton McKenzie's political party, won two municipal by-elections in the Western Cape.

Patriotic Alliance beats DA

SABC News said the PA won the by-elections in the Swartland Municipality with just over 40%. The Democratic Alliance received 39% of the notes. The PA also obtained a majority victory in Oudtshoorn in the Karoo with 65.5%.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The Democratic Alliance came in second in the Karoo and the Economic Freedom Fighters came in third. PA was runner-up in the Cederberg District, and the African National Congres came in third with 22%.

South Africans discuss PA's victories

Netizens on Facebook are unsurprised that the PA won the by-elections and believe disillusionment with the DA may be the cause.

Velocity Meme said:

"Steenhuisen is the downfall of the DA in the Western Cape."

Ludwe Phofu said:

"The Patriotic Alliance is going to win the Garden Route."

Amos Sekhaulelo said:

"I was surprised to hear that the new party that broke away from the EFF obtained position two in by-elections held yesterday in the North West."

Azania Nozwelethu Mzalwana said:

"I'm not surprised because those who made the DA win all these years are now mostly patriots."

Harry Masipa said:

"The Patriotic Alliance made it clear that it is gunning for the Western Cape. Bye, DA."

PA members make Zimbabwean man turn back at the border

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that members of the PA made a Zimbabwean man turn back at the Limpopo border.

The incident went viral on social media. When the members saw him, the man tried to cross the Limpopo River but they told him to return to Zimbabwe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News