The Democratic Alliance is making solemn promises about the future of social welfare if the party is elected in 2024

The opposition party claims the fear that it would do away with social grants stems from ANC-backed propaganda

DA policy head Mathew Cuthbert added that job creation is also important to wean people off complete dependence on the grant system

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has already started electioneering for the 2024 national elections and promises that social grants will be safe under its rule.

The DA says that the social grant system will remain in place if it is elected in the 2024 election, despite the ANC claiming otherwise. Image: WIKUS DE WET & Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

The main opposition party's acting policy head Mathew Cuthbert blames the widespread belief that the DA will do away with the social welfare system on the ANC.

Cuthbert slams the notion as "absolute nonsense", reiterating that the party believes the social grant system is essential to protecting the poor from unemployment and economic instability.

DA says social grants are not a replacement for job creation

In the same breath, however, the acting policy head said that state welfare is unsustainable in the long term and a clear strategy is needed to boost job creation.

Cuthbert said:

"We also need to have an economy that promotes private-sector involvement and creates more jobs. It is unsustainable in the long term for people to solely be reliant on grants and it takes away from their own personal dignity."

Cuthbert added that he didn't believe people want to depend on social grants to survive, saying that citizens want employment, TimesLIVE reported.

The policy head highlighted one way a DA government would fund job creation. If the DA were to gain power, Cuthbert said the party would funnel resources away from parliamentary perks like VIP protection for politicians and redirect them to grants and job creation.

DA proposes introduction of universal basic income grant

In February 2023, the party proposed the introduction of a basic income grant (BIG) of R585 a month for unemployed adults, but only when the South African economy had stabilised, News24 reported.

The introduction of the big would run taxpayers back an estimated R157 billion yearly and require robust economic growth.

South Africans in two camps about DA's stance on social grants

While some believe the DA will protect social grants while simultaneously creating jobs, others don't want to take that chance.

Here are some comments:

Siya Bhadela Bence declared:

"The DA will create more job opportunities and people will stop depending on R350 and will get salaries."

Nhlayisi Ndubane accused:

"The DA will cancel grants. In Ekurhuleni they cancelled the free basic water provision..."

Nelo Ndlovu claimed:

"In my opinion, DA is the only party that can relieve us of the misery that's ANC... as scary as it is but it's the fact."

Sello James Selei said:

"People can't risk that."

Mbongie Gift added:

"Grants should be stopped, except for old people and disabled ones. Others should go and work for the money."

