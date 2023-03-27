President Cyril Ramaphosa says it is not true that more people need social grants than in the past

Ramaphosa explained that the number of social grant recipients has increased because many poor people did not get grants in the past

South Africans are fed up with the president's weekly newsletters, with some saying Ramaphosa only writes pretty words

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed claims that more people need social grants now than they did in the past, explaining that many poor and unemployed people did not receive grants in the past.

"Expanding the social wage is not simply an indication that more people need grants today than before, as some have tried to suggest," said Ramaphosa.

The president noted in his weekly newsletter that the right to social security is essential to other rights, such as dignity.

18 Million South Africans on social grants

The president indicated that there is progress, and the number of social grant beneficiaries increased from 2.5 million in 1999 to 18 million.

Ramaphosa added that over 2 million indigent households receive free basic services such as water and electricity, and waste removal services "as part of this government's commitment to free basic services for the poor."

The president added that the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant introduced during the pandemic has helped lift about 11 million people out of poverty, reports TimesLIVE.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says social grants help boost the economy

Referring to an interview-based study by the University of Johannesburg of informal traders, Ramaphosa stated that social grants stimulate the economy and help create jobs.

“According to research, about 50% of the purchases made by SRD grant recipients are groceries," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa added that the SRD grant has also provided people with capital to purchase stock for their informal businesses while granting others an opportunity to start new business ventures.

Read the full newsletter below:

South Africans unimpressed with Ramaphosa's latest newsletter

@NdivhuwoBarnes said:

"You’re lying Mr president, you don’t care you just love writing beautiful words."

@Reececentre said:

"The only thing you should have done today was tweet Happy Birthday A-REECE and thanked him for being a national treasure that has kept us going through his music during this extremely difficult time that you have put the country through. None of us read your newsletters. Rest!"

@em_10 said:

"You want to address inequality NOW? 30 years later? What have you been doing for the last 3 decades? Too little too late, Sir. @myanc, you had your chance, time to give someone else a go."

@ZiyandaBandla said:

"Mr President, inequality will always be part of society. It's a political statement I understand to dream of milk and honey. Leadership that fights inequality starts with basic social services, which are education, health and housing."

Enoch Godongwana says roll-out of R350 grant will continue until replacement can be found, SA underwhelmed

Briefly News previously reported that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says the government is locked into providing the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant until a suitable replacement can be found.

Godongwana spoke at a debate in the National Assembly on Wednesday evening and said that the government is working to develop another plan, BusinessLIVE reported.

Godongwana said:

“We are under no illusion that you can drop the SRD without a fundamental replacement – hence we are discussing a comprehensive social security system."

