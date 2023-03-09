Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says the R350 SRD grant isn't going anywhere until the government can find a fundamental replacement

Godongewana said the government had to consider the trade-offs before a comprehensive social security system could be implemented

South Africans have accused the finance minister of using the SRD grant to garner favour among voters ahead of the 2024 election

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says the government is locked into providing the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant until a suitable replacement cant be found.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana say the government won't drop the R350 SRD grant anytime soon. Image: Dwayne Senior

Source: Getty Images

Godongwana was speaking at a debate in the National Assembly on Wednesday evening when he said the government was working o developing a suitable replacement, BusinessLIVE reported.

Godongwana said:

“We are under no illusion that you can drop the SRD without a fundamental replacement – hence we are discussing a comprehensive social security system."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The comprehensive social system will not come without some drawbacks, and Godongwana said the government had to carefully consider the trade-offs before moving forward, IOL reported.

The Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, said her department was working closely with the finance minister and the National Treasury.

For Zulu, the endgame would be the introduction of a basic income grant (BIG). However, the minister is aware of how South Africa's fiscal challenges threaten the introduction of the BIG.

South Africans accuse Godongwana of electioneering

With elections around the corner, South Africans have accused Godongwana of electioneering and making empty promises.

Below are some comments:

Liza Angela Rieper Opperman demanded:

"Start delivering on promises made years ago!! Like electricity! Like service delivery! Like just do what you are paid to do! Our taxpayers are really getting fed up!"

Sipho Khanyile accused:

"The ANC now wants to use the R350 to win voters for the 2024 elections."

Cathy du Plessis claimed:

"After 2024 they will drop the grant they want to use that for buying votes."

Janet Schickerling said:

"It would be so much better if the government could and would take steps to increase employment in SA, so people can earn a living instead of relying on grants."

@Indepentdepend1 added:

"Elections are around the corner, its understandable."

Cyril Ramaphosa says 29 million South Africans receive Sassa grants, 11 million of those get SRD funding

In another story, Briefly News reported that South Africa introduced the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the number of citizens who receive welfare increased to 29 million.

That means almost half of the country's population is dependent on grants from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

18 million citizens are receiving the standard state welfare, which includes child support, disability and old age grants. Eleven million citizens are receiving the SRD grant, reported TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News