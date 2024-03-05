The African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, came under attack for some statements he made

Mbalula said that there are people who can study for a higher qualification without a matric certificate, and netizens roasted him

Others came forward to defend him, citing the Recognition of Prior Learning, which enables people to study without matric certificates

SA defended Fikile Mbalula after he was attacked for saying people can get qualifications without matric. Images: Frennie Shivambu and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA– South Africans came to the defence of the African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula. Mbalula went viral for saying that there are members of the ANC who have qualifications without matric certificates.

Mbalula comes under attack

An X user @jenna_original posted a video of Mbalula addressing the media alongside the ANC spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri. In the clip, he explained why some ANC members allegedly do not have matric certificates.

Mbalula said that other people do not have matric certificates but have qualifications by a recognition of prior learning and were able to study for degrees. According to the University of South Africa, Recognition of Prior Learning enables a person to study for an undergraduate degree based on gaining prior experience, skills, and competencies in a particular field. View the video here:

South Africans defend Mbalula

South Africans stood with Mbalula and shielded him from attacks.

Ndumiso ubazane said:

"Yes, you can have a university qualification without a matric."

Blank said:

"Mbalula is right in this case. You can be admitted to a course straight to the university without matric, provided you have provable experience in the industry."

Modidi said:

"I don't like Fikile too much, but he is correct. People who went to college and got N4 qualifications have the equivalent of a matric."

Tshepo Thlaku quoted the International Labour Organisation:

"The Recognition of Prior Learning processes can help these individuals acquire a formal qualification that matches their knowledge and skills, thereby improving their employability."

Khoisan said:

"Everything that comes out of his mouth is usually garbage, but in this instance, he is correct. RPL will allow a person to study in a field where they worked for more than five years without needing a certificate."

