The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal welcomed the resignation of long-standing member and former police minister Nathi Nhleko

Nhleko pointed fingers at party secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, for the reason why he resigned from the party

The ANC's KZN secretary, Bheki Mtolo, welcomed the resignation, saying that it was long overdue

Former police minister Nathi Nhleko said that he blames Fikile Mbalula for resigning. Images: Nardus Engelbrecht/AFP via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL– The African National Congress in Kwazulu-Natal celebrated the resignation of former police minister and member Nathi Nhleko. Nhleko blamed party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula for his resignation.

Nathi Nhleko resigns

According to Eyewitness News, Nhleko resigned after Mbalula's remarks about the Nkandla saga in which he remarked that the ruling party lied in parliament for the sake of Zuma. Mbalula also said that some lost their careers in government because of the Nkandla saga. Nhleko allegedly said that the criticism Mbalula levelled him demonstrated how bankrupt and defunct his thinking was and that he no longer recognised the political party he served for decades.

Mtoba said in response to the resignation that it was a good riddance. He cited Nhleko justifying Jacob Zuma's swimming pool as a fire pool. He criticised him for calling the swimming pool a fire pool and said he shot himself in the foot.

South Africans laugh at Nhleko

Netizens on Facebook laughed at how Nhleko tried to defend Zuma by building the swimming pool he called a fire pool.

Titus Podile said:

"He was recklessly corrupt to the core. Zuma's minister who lied to the world and inserted the word fire pool into the English vocabulary."

Zandisile Molosi said:

"The time he was a useless minister. He thought he was fooling the nation by calling a swimming pool a fire pool, not knowing he was fooling himself."

Gerald Manual said:

"Joining Zuma's MK party for a position."

Setukana Molaakgosi asked:

"Why don't they just leave and not make a noise about it?"

Thembinkosi Taba said:

"Good riddance, Mr fire pool."

Source: Briefly News