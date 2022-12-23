Recently Expelled African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus has formally resigned from the ruling party

The politician served in the ruling party for 43 years and said his decision was made with great sadness

Social media users expressed mixed reactions to the former uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veteran’s resignation

JOHANNESBURG - Recently expelled African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus has handed in his resignation to the political party, leaving citizens confused.

Prior to his resignation, Niehaus planned to appeal his expulsion. However, he is no longer interested in challenging the party’s decision and has left with immediate effect.

In a lengthy statement posted on his Twitter account, Niehaus said his decision was made with great sadness. The politician who served the ANC for 43 years said his expulsion was an illegal move made by the “kangaroo court”.

Niehaus said his appeal would have been a waste of time and effort, which he did not feel the need to subject himself to. He added that the charges against him did not have a “shred of validity."

The suspended uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veteran’s Association spokesperson said he remained a party member despite expulsion. He also called for other members to follow in his footsteps and resign.

According to The Citizen, Niehaus faces six charges of misconduct relating to comments he made prior to former President Jacob Zuma’s arrest. The ANC also accused him of bringing the party into disrepute.

Mzansi reacts to Carl Niehaus’ resignation:

@Patricia_Bantom said:

“I jumped with joy to see Carl Niehaus resignation letter. In politics, ethics leaders are harassed, abused, purged, and suspended for no reason because they disturb the corruption syndicates. I salute him.”

@SAtaxpayer007 commented:

“The fraudster Carl did not resign. He was expelled. He ran scared of the SG Fikile, Good riddance this useless fraudster is now gone. The ANC can start the rebuilding process as the thieves leave one by one.”

@Tormentn posted:

“Never a dull moment in Mzansi, Oom Carl is resigning from expulsion. ANC expelled him but he is resigning.”

@Masterndozi added:

“Haha! You can’t resign from your employment after your services have been terminated Mpangazitha. The same way you can’t resign from the ANC after being expelled.”

Source: Briefly News