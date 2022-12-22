Deputy President David Mabuza is uncertain after he failed to make the ruling party’s national executive committee

He may be given the boot to make way for newly elected African National Congress (ANC) deputy Paul Mashatile

The move also left many certain that a cabinet reshuffle is looming, since several ministers failed to be elected

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - The future of Deputy President David Mabuza is uncertain following the release of the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) results.

Deputy President David Mabuza may be axed following the ANC NEC results. Image: Leon Sadiki & Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Mabuza failed to be elected in the ruling party’s highest decision-making structure at its national elective conference at the weekend in Nasrec. He previously declined nominations for the position, according to News24.

This left many speculating if the deputy president will be given the boot to make way for newly elected ANC deputy Paul Mashatile. The move also left many certain that a cabinet reshuffle was looming.

At least 36 former ANC members failed to make it onto the party’s NEC, including Tito Mboweni, Joel Netshitendze, Blade Nzimande, Nathi Mthethwa and Pravin Gordhan.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

TimesLIVE reported that being an NEC member does not guarantee a position in the cabinet, but the party typically favours those from the structure. It is almost inevitable that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make changes after Mabuza failed to make the cut.

The NEC results certainly shook up the ANC, with many uncertain of what the future will hold. Here’s what citizens had to say about the outcome:

Mike Stone said:

“Time to reduce the size of the cabinet, long overdue. Like all the SOE’s top heavy with incompetent individuals.”

Kanye Pamba commented:

“Isn’t supposed to be like that? Executive and MPs should not serve at the NEC. Currently they were accounting to themselves... NEC should have independent individuals who are not conflicted.”

Letsie Moroka Samuel posted:

“I can’t wait of the downfall of ANC in 2024.”

Leandi Erasmus wrote:

“Re-elected Bathabile Dlamini says everything about the calibre of people electing this NEC.”

Thuso Blessing added:

“Knowing Cyril, that reshuffle will be 2023.”

Controversial politicians back on ANC NEC list leaves Mzansi fed-up: “This is why the ANC is not good”

Briefly News also reported that the results from the African National Congress (ANC) national elective conference have left many mind boggled.

The outcome of the elections was announced on Wednesday, 21 December and threw a spanner into the works. The NEC is the ruling party’s most powerful structure and highest decision-making body.

Some of the ANC members who earned a spot have also left citizens scratching their heads. According to TimesLIVE, Phumulo Masualle, Zweli Mkhize, Pule Mabe, and Mzwandile Masina made the cut for the party’s NEC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News