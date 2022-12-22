A host of controversial politicians have made it on the African National Congress (ANC) national executive Committee

Phumulo Masualle, Zweli Mkhize, Pule Mabe and Mzwandile Masina made the cut for the party’s NEC

The ruling party’s NEC members form part of the most powerful structure and is its highest decision-making body

JOHANNESBURG - The results from the African National Congress (ANC) national elective conference have left many mind boggled.

The outcome of the elections was announced on Wednesday, 21 December and threw a spanner into the works. The NEC is the ruling party’s most powerful structure and highest decision-making body.

Some of the ANC members who earned a spot have also left citizens scratching their heads. According to TimesLIVE, Phumulo Masualle, Zweli Mkhize, Pule Mabe, and Mzwandile Masina made the cut for the party’s NEC.

Other members, such as Sihle Zikalala and Bheki Cele, will also serve on the NEC. Malusi Gigaba, Zizi Kodwa, Enoch Godongwana, Andile Lungisa, Bathabile Dlamini and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are some of those elected.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and higher education minister Blade Nzimande are among those who did not make the cut.

Another veteran, Tony Yengeni who served on the NEC since 2007, also failed to secure a spot on the structure. EWN reported that he was previously disqualified as a candidate due to his fraud conviction in 2003 but produced evidence that expunged his criminal record.

Citizens react to the ANC NEC:

@Chief_Whipp said:

“How is it that people who were implicated in the Zondo Report have been elected to NEC? This is why the ANC is not good for SA! Perpetuating corruption. Are the delegates brain dead?”

@realflyingdutc1 commented:

“They can name 1000 NEC members but must realise that after 2024 Ramaposa will only be the president of the ANC and the NEC will have no say in running this country!”

@nsele_phumzile added:

“ANC is not serious about renewal. NEC is full of looting scumbags we will show you proper renewal in 2024.”

