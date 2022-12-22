The African National Congress NEC list is out, and a few ministers and deputies did not get enough votes to make it back on the list

Ministers Pravin Gordhan, Nathi Mthetwa, Blade Nzimande and others might be on the firing line because they are no longer on the NEC

South Africans seem to have mixed feelings about the NEC list, with some people congratulating controversial politicians such as Malusi Gigaba

JOHANNESBURG - More than a dozen ministers could lose their jobs after failing to make the cut for the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC).

Ministers Pravin Gordhan, Naledi Pandor, Nathi Mthethwa, Blade Nzimande, Thulas Nxesi and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane are some of the few ministers who failed to garner enough support to stay on the NEC.

According to TimesLIVE, Deputy President David Mabuza might also get cut in favour of the new ANC deputy Paul Mashatile. Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is also on the firing line as she was not on the list.

A few deputy ministers such as Dikeledi Magadzi, Alvin Botes, Sdumo Dlamini, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Mcebisi Skwatsha, Philemon Mapulane, Fikile Majola and Nomalungelo Gina are on the chopping block too.

Sihle Zikalala was a favourite and topped the ANC NEC list with 2218 votes despite failing dismally to win back the KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson position.

Controversial politicians such as Malusi Gigaba, Zweli Mkhizi, Andile Lungisa, Supra Mahumapelo and Bathabile Dlamini also made the NEC list.

Lindiwe Sisulu and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma also made the list, meaning their jobs might be safe despite publically calling out President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Here's the complete list:

According to EWN, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula stated that he would have a conversation with Ramaphosa to discuss reshuffling his cabinet. Mbalula said Ramaphosa would be reckless for not considering a cabinet reshuffle based on the ANC NEC results.

"If he is not thinking about it, that would be reckless of him to do that. He is and should be thinking about it, how to strengthen the executive because from our side, I want a Cabinet that is breathing life into society," said Mbalula.

South Africans have also shared their thoughts about the ANC NEC list. Here's what they had to say:

@Imhotepk1 said:

"Even in football, you'll win nothing with kids only,2 or 3 old and experienced are needed in the field, NDZ was always in the top 5 of the ANC NEC list, obviously, she brings something valuable to the table."

@MakhanyaPBR said:

"How can the slate of President Cyril Ramaphosa win officials and have less representative in ANC NEC additionals, this conference was stolen."'

@Ed_Zachery said:

"What would the #ANC NEC be without convicted criminals? We might actually take them seriously if they took us seriously, but they think we’re all idiots. The bigger the thug the higher they rise! The #ANC is a joke and needs to be stopped!"

Gwede Mantashe plans to retire "gracefully" after current term as ANC National Chairperson

