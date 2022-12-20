The newly elected NEC of the ANC will hit the ground running by disciplining party members who refused to follow ANC mandates

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is among ANC MPs who will face the NEC for voting with the opposition on the Phala Phala report

The ANC's new secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said the party would not tolerate ill-discipline members

JOHANNESBURG - The newly elected National Executive Conference of the African National Congress (ANC) has the enormous task of deciding what to do with party members who voted on the Phala Phala report against the party line.

The newly elected ANC NEC will discipline Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and four other ANC MPs. Image: Leon Sadiki & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Re-elected ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe revealed this while speaking at the ruling party's national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

Among those to be disciplined are the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and ANC MPs Tandi Mahambehlala, Supra Mahumapelo, Mosebenzi Zwane and Mervyn Dirks.

The ANC members' vote for the adoption of the Phala Phala went against an explicit directive from the top leadership in the NEC not to vote against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Dlamini-Zuma tried to rationalise her defiance by saying that there was nothing wrong with the report as far as she was concerned. However, Mantashe said that the governing party only wanted disciplined members in its ranks, SABC News reported.

Mantashe's stance echoes that of newly-elected ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said ill discipline would not be tolerated with the ruling party., adding that the ANC was no place for defiant members.

The new secretary-general said:

"Some of the behaviour is un-ANC where people just are uncouth, disrespectful."

Mbalula added that restoring discipline among ANC leaders and members was at the top of his agenda, EWN reported.

Here's what citizens had to say about the ANC NEC's mammoth task:

@Nokubon39231588 said:

"No FREEDOM OF SPEECH in his party."

@Hilton82820311 claimed:

"@DlaminiZuma must be disciplined and removed from her position. She is a sellout and does deserve to be in the ANC."

@Indepentdepend1 requested:

"Please fire them so that the next vote is on a secret ballot."

@MogashwaAnna commented:

'Too early to be harsh."

@daniejstheron asked:

"Same clowns same circus, what is to become of SA?"

@NontohGumede laughed:

"The awkwardness of now having to explain why you voted against them lol."

Source: Briefly News