Fikile Mbalula has laid down the law as the newly elected secretary-general of the African National Congress

Mbalula warned that party members who didn't toe the party line would have to deal with him

The new commander-in-chief of Luthuli House promised that the five ANC MPs who voted for the adoption of the Phala Phala report would be disciplined

JOHANNESBURG - The newly elected secretary-general of the African National Congress, Fikile Mbalula, did not waste time stamping the authority that comes with his new position.

Newly elected ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has warned ANC members against defying the party line. Image: Lefty Shivambu & Darren Stewart

While addressing the media on Monday evening, 19 December, Mbalula drew a line in the sand for ANC members who plan to go against the governing party.

According to SABC News, the newly elected secretary-general said that members who refused to toe the party line don't belong in the ANC.

Mbalula warned:

"If you don't follow the party line, you belong elsewhere"

As commander-in-chief of Luthuli House, Mbalula added that if any ANC member dared to attack party President Cyril Ramaphosa, they would have to go through him first.

Mbalula, who is also the minister of transport, warned that any party members who weren't doing their jobs properly would find themselves in hot water with him, City Press reported.

The ANC secretary-general's warnings come after five ANC MPs voted to adopt the Phala Phala report in Parliament. The adoption of the scathing report on President Ramaphosa's conduct following the theft of foreign currency from the president's game farm would have seen impeachment proceedings initiated against Ramaphosa.

The vote failed to secure the report's adoption, and the MPs who voted in favour of impeachment proceedings will face the ire of the ANC's disciplinary committee.

Mbalula promised disciplinary hearings against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Tandi Mahambehlala, Supra Mahumapelo, Mosebenzi Zwane and Mervyn Dirks would not be withdrawn, City Press reported.

South Africans react to Fikile Mbalula's warnings about defying the ANC

South Africans are divided by Mbalula's hard stance on defiant ANC members.

Below are some reactions:

Edgar Mothiba commented:

"You don't even have 24 hrs in the office but you are already tjatjarag Mbalula."

Molefe Nkosi added:

"Signalling the end of Zuma theatrics."

Leteane Lefa Sekgololo suggested:

"He must start with Magogo " I vote yes""

Ernest Dlamini celebrated:

"Welcome, the real SG."

Sir-Shad Honourable Baloyi claimed:

"Can’t be trusted this one. Not so long ago under Zuma’s reign, he was against Ramaphosa challenging for the presidency and now that Ramaphosa is a president, he is playing a different tune."

